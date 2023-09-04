Alex Soros: Trump Threatens To Topple The New World Order

Alex Soros is disturbed at the strong possibility of Donald Trump becoming President again and dismantling the world as he knows it.

Alex Soros, son of globalist Open Society founder George Soros, writes in an op-ed that he believes a Trump victory will result in the ‘New World Order’ being destroyed.

“I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S.” Soros writes.

“Such an outcome will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine.”

Soros also boasted that “there should be absolutely no doubt that we will continue to support our foundation in Ukraine. We are proud that the network of civil society groups it has assisted, with over $250 million since 2014, has played such an important role in Kyiv’s resilience in the face of Russia’s horrific war of aggression.”

Summit.news reports: He also called for the EU to hand memberships to the Balkan countries to “bolster European security and avoid creating a geopolitical vacuum.”

Trump has vowed to quickly end the war in Ukraine in one day should be re-elected, by cutting off funding.

“I would tell Zelensky,” Trump said, “‘no more, you got to make a deal.’ I would tell Putin, ‘if you don’t make a deal, we’re gonna give them a lot. We’re gonna give more than they ever got if we have to,’” he said. “I will have the deal done in one day, one day.”