Fauci Left Reeling After CNN Anchor Points Out Masks Don’t Work

Anthony Fauci was left reeling on Saturday after a CNN host blasted him to his face and told him that masks have zero effect on preventing the spread of COVID.
After Fauci breathlessly claimed “there have been many studies indicate the benefit of wearing masks,” Anchor Michael Smerconish brought up the Cochrane review of masks, one of multiple studies that have all found that the face coverings do nothing to protect against COVID transmission.
“When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong,” a defeated Fauci was forced to admit.
“There are other studies, Michael, that show at an individual level, for individuals they might be protective,” Fauci then falsely claimed.
Senator Rand Paul blasted Fauci for spreading “more subterfuge”:
Others also blasted Fauci for being a liar:
Summit.news reports: Elsewhere during the interview Fauci said he hopes people will comply with wearing masks again, while stating “we’re not talking there’s forcing anybody to do anything.”
He continued, “We’re not talking about mandates or forcing anybody but when you have a situation where the volume of cases in society gets to a reasonably high level, particularly the vulnerable, those who are elderly, and those with underlying conditions are going to be more susceptible and vulnerable if they do get infected to get severe disease leading to hospitalization.”
“I would hope that if in fact we get to the point where the volume of cases is such an organization’s like the CDC recommend, CDC doesn’t mandate anything, I mean, recommends that people wear masks, I would hope that they abide by the recommendation and take into account the risk to themselves and to their families,” Fauci further stated.
He continued, “People keep thinking that the federal government is going to mandate that you wear a mask, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “But there may be individual institutions, organizations that are going to say, if you want to come to work, you’ve got to wear a mask.”
Here is the full interview:
As we have highlighted, there is a creeping attempt to bring back masking and COVID restrictions despite no large bounce in cases and the fact that they just don’t work.
