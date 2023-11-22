Gov. Kathy Hochul Unveils ‘Ministry of Truth’ For Students In New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that she is forming an Orwellian Truth Ministry for public school students where they will learn how to hunt down so-called “misinformation.”

The Democrat governor declared Tuesday: “Today, I’m directing the Director of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to develop media literacy tools for K -12 in our public schools”

She added: “This will teach students and even teachers to help understand how to spot conspiracy theories and misinformation, disinformation and online hate”

“Start talking about what we’re seeing out there. Give the teachers the tools they need to help these conversations in school. And by teaching younger New Yorkers about how to discern between digital fact and digital fiction, we can better inoculate them from hatred and the spread of it.”

BREAKING: Governor Hochul announces a Ministry Of Truth for students in NY pic.twitter.com/hrXOjS5OV2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 21, 2023

Infowars reports: This marks the Democrat governor’s latest effort to shape the views of the people of New York using Israel’s war against Palestine as the pretext, with Hochul earlier this month saying she’d implement a surveillance grid on social media to monitor “hate speech.”

TODAY: New York Governor Kathy Hochul announces the state has started conducting special media "surveillance efforts" to monitor "hate speech." pic.twitter.com/4tzts6kDAV — Reclaim The Net (@ReclaimTheNetHQ) November 14, 2023

“…We’re very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts, what’s being said on social media platforms, and we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity and reach out to people,” Hochul said.

“When we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms, our media analysis, our social media analysis unit has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence, direct threats to others.”