At the same time the aurora borealis was seen across the northern hemisphere, HAARP was running experiments to artificially create aurora-like “airglows” in the ionosphere, according to AI search summaries.

The dazzling phenomenon of the aurora borealis, or the northern lights, has recently graced the night skies with its presence. On May 10, 2024, this spectacle lit up various regions across the globe, spanning from the United States to Europe and Asia.

According to the mainstream media, an intense geomagnetic storm, spurred by a solar flare, was responsible for igniting this mesmerizing display of the northern lights. While the storm’s potency led to disruptions in power grids and communication systems, it also gifted observers with an awe-inspiring vista.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

However, the northern lights may have not been based on natural events but rather the results of an experiment conducted by the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Programme (“HAARP”).

Expose reports: Dr. Robert Malone used Perplexity, a subscription-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) program, to search for “HAARP aurora May 10” and posted the results of his query, as well as the sources the AI program used, on his Telegram channel.

Perplexity answered:

On May 10th, 2024, HAARP conducted experiments to artificially create aurora-like glows or “airglow” in the ionosphere by exciting electrons with high-frequency radio waves. The “Making the Invisible Visible” experiment tested if hot electrons produced by HAARP’s radio transmissions could generate an aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement).

We conducted our own query using Brave’s free-to-use AI summary. Typing in the same query as Dr. Malone, “HAARP aurora May 10,” Brave’s AI answered:

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) was involved in a research campaign from May 8-10, 2024, which coincided with a spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis on May 10, 2024. According to reports, the HAARP team announced that they would be conducting tests from May 8-10, 2024, and the press release specified the operating times. The research campaign was conducted in Alaska, and the ionosphere was heated with X-mode HF waves, resulting in bright luminous spots in the ionosphere and disturbances of the magnetic field on the ground. This experiment was part of a four-day period of testing where lights were expected to be observed in the Alaskan sky. Footnote: AI-generated answer. Please verify critical facts. Learn more

To the same query a few minutes after Brave’s answer, Microsoft’s Copilot, a free-to-use AI summary included with the Microsoft Bing search engine, answered (emphasis theirs):