Hillary Clinton Says She’s ‘Sleeping Like a Baby’ Since Trump Indictment

Hillary Clinton couldn’t hide her delight in a recent interview with Australian media on Tuesday, claiming she is now ‘sleeping like a baby’ since Donald Trump’s indictment.

“I always thought about him, and if you follow him I think you can see it as well – he accuses people of doing things he himself is doing. It’s a form of psychological projection and I always thought that his record in business in particular but then as we saw him in politics and government – he was someone who cared nothing about rules, he cared nothing about the law,” Clinton told Sky News.

"So, he has been indicted… but he has said he is going to keep running."



"But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be re-elected president."



Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump has "no chance" in 2024 and Biden will win the election no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ugbsUkcGHl — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2023

“So he has been indicted, and there may be others as well, but he has said he’s going to keep running and there’s nothing in our current system of laws that would prevent him from running. But even if he gets the Republican nomination, he cannot, in my view, be reelected president,” the twice-failed presidential candidate said.

Infowars.com reports:

Pointing out that Trump has a “hard core” of supporters who will likely help him win the Republican nomination, Clinton stressed that this will not be enough for the general election, and that more people are “on to him and his behavior than they were before.”

“In a general election against President Biden I do not believe he can win,” Clinton said. When asked whether Trump poses a bigger threat to Biden than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the other major potential Republican contender for 2024, Clinton said it’s “hard to tell,” suggesting DeSantis is “unproven,” that “nobody really outside Florida knows very much about him,” and that “in Florida they’re watching him do crazy things. So I actually believe that President Biden will be reelected regardless of who the Republican nominee is,” she said.

Trump vs. Clinton

During a pivotal presidential debate in 2016, after Clinton suggested that it was “awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Trump famously responded “Because you’d be in jail.”

Trump never followed through with threats to jail his opponent.

Instead, the former president himself is now facing criminal charges and possibly even jail time on 34 felony counts in a New York court related to hush money payments to a porn star in 2016. Trump has dismissed any wrongdoing, and has even called the porn star of being a “horse face” that he would never sleep with. He has charged the White House, the Justice Department and Democratic prosecutors of trying to stop him from making another run for office after the collapse of Russiagate and twin failed impeachments.

Trump became the first former president in the America’s 240+ year history to face criminal charges. His adversaries have argued that the charges against him are a sign that “no one,” not even a former president, “is above the law.”

Others assert that the charges against Trump are misdemeanors at best, and that his immediate predecessors, who presided over illegal invasions of other countries, signed off on illegal drone warfare programs and revoked habeas corpus in the United States, have committed far worse crimes. This includes the Clinton family, which has amassed an extensive list of allegations against them over their four+ decades in politics, ranging from allegations of financial crimes to a so-called “Clinton body count” (dismissed by legacy media as a conspiracy theory), but has never faced any criminal charges.

Trump’s indictment failed to take the wind out of the candidate’s sails for 2024, with his presidential campaign pulling in over $15 million over the past two weeks, and the former president edging out Biden in several recent polls.