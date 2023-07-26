Hillary Clinton: ‘Trump Supporters Are Responsible for Hot Weather’

Hillary Clinton has bizarrely claimed that Trump supporters are to blame for the hot weather, despite the fact we’re in the middle of summer.

“Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office,” Clinton wrote in an unhinged rant on Twitter, alongside a post reading, “MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

An image in Clinton’s post shows headlines from various mainstream media outlets scaremongering about the current high temperatures.

Hillary’s post also states, “The climate crisis is here. That’s why President Biden passed historic clean energy investments that will grow the economy and help fight climate change. Every MAGA Republican in Congress voted NO.”

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Infowars.com reports: The entire establishment media complex has been pushing fake news about alleged record heat as Alex Jones exposed during a recent live broadcast.

Watch The People’s Voice destroy the climate change hoax in this video:

When it comes to the reason behind the climate scam, Jones detailed the nefarious agenda to use the climate cult to strangle humanity and force people to eat bugs in their fifteen-minute cities connected to the social credit score system.“

MAGA Republicans” responded to Clinton’s tweet by viciously mocking her asinine take.

I really miss the days before MAGA when July was never hot. https://t.co/j9Gm4JLhYC — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 25, 2023

What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2023

Oh.. here we go pic.twitter.com/JrqGE9Ltox — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) July 25, 2023

Have the sun assassinated — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 25, 2023

Why you always lying? https://t.co/2Giy978eYZ — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 25, 2023

They use 1880 as well because that is the coolest point in the last 400 years. It was warmer than now in the 1600s. — Stefon Rogers (@stefonrogers) July 25, 2023

Oh my gosh. Republicans are so powerful! We can even control the weather!!! — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 25, 2023

Don’t worry, Biden will stop global warming by blocking out that pesky Sun because the modern elite know better than Mother Nature!