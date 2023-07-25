LeBron James’ Fully Vaccinated 18-Yr-Old Son Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, the fully vaccinated 18-year-old son of basketball superstar LeBron James, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Bronny James, a fit and healthy young basketball player with the University of Southern California, was engaged in a workout at the university when he suffered the heart attack.

The 18-year-old athlete was taken to hospital and immediately placed in intensive care. He has since been removed from the ICU and is in a stable condition.

“Yesterday, while practising, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a spokesperson for the family told TMZ Sports.

“Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

Lebron James previously confirmed that he and his family had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In September 2021, James spoke at the Los Angeles Lakers media day and said that despite past skepticism about the vaccine “after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends. That’s why I decided to do it.”

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is… pic.twitter.com/3Ah4Rt4dJx — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 25, 2023

“Bronny James is the newest victim of the vaccine,” Coach Buck Nekkíd, a radio personality for Fox Sports 1, wrote on Twitter.

Bronny James is the newest victim of the vaccine. — Coach Buck Nekkíd (@BNekkidFS1) July 25, 2023

Twitter user @kayceeflowz wrote, “Bronny having a cardiac arrest at what age. Something is not up We all know it’s the vaccines.”

Similarly, Twitter user Chris Majchrzak wrote, “Is Bronny James vaccinated? This is a reoccurring event, all across the United States and around the world, and it’s not normal. The evidence is mounting: C19 Vaccines are NOT safe.”

Elon Musk also suggested Bronny James’ health scare may be linked to the Covid vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.” Elon Musk said in a tweet. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.”