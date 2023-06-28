Hollywood Celebrities Demand Big Tech Censor Anyone Who Opposes Trans Surgeries On Kids

250 woke Hollywood celebrities have signed an open letter demanding that social media platforms crack down on anyone who does not fall into line with the trans agenda, including advocating life changing gender surgeries on children.

The letter, signed was sent to the CEOs of Meta, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

It was signed by hundreds of famous movie, TV and music stars including Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judd Apatow, Patrick Stewart and more.

Summit news reports: It states that “There has been a massive systemic failure to prohibit hate, harassment, and malicious anti-LGBTQ disinformation on your platforms and it must be addressed,” pointing to “dangerous posts (both content and ads)… targeting transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people.”

“This disinformation and hate, inadequately moderated on your platforms, plays an outsized role in the sharp increase in real-world anti-transgender targeting and violence,” it continues.

The letter further decrees “Your policies and corresponding enforcement are inadequate when it comes to mitigating harmful and dangerous anti-LGBTQ content. You must urgently take action to protect trans and LGBTQ users on your platforms (including protecting us from over-enforcement and censorship).”

The celebrities specifically cite tech companies allowing people to engage in ‘deadnaming’ and ‘misgendering’ as a “widespread mode of hate speech across all platforms, utilized to bully and harass prominent public figures while simultaneously expressing hatred and contempt.”

The letter then demands to know what the tech companies are going to do to address “Content that spreads malicious lies and disinformation about medically necessary healthcare for transgender youth.“

The letter states that “Specific mitigations on such disinformation must be developed (for instance akin to election and COVID-19 mitigations and rules).”

So, essentially, censoring anyone who doesn’t completely advocate removing the genitals of children and sterilising them.

Recall that the “mitigations” employed by big tech against people who expressed opinions on the 2020 election and COVID-19 that were in any way divergent to the establishment narrative were to censor and altogether remove them from the platforms.

This included merely suggesting that the COVID lab leak theory, which is now the accepted probable reality of what happened by several government agencies and scientists, warranted an investigation.

Meanwhile, in the real world, a new poll from Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates has found that 61 percent of U.S. voters believe that introducing children to transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes stunts their emotional and psychological development.

The polls also found that 63 percent of respondents believe that those advocating for children to be exposed to these issues are motivated purely by a desire to push a specific cultural agenda.

A further poll found that almost three quarters (73%) want businesses to stay neutral on political and cultural issues, including LGBTQ+, with just over half saying they support boycotting companies that aggressively market that agenda.