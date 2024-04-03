‘Hot Batches’: Study Finds Covid mRNA Vaccines Killing Far More People in Red States

Evidence continues to mount that not everyone who rolled their sleeve up for a Covid mRNA jab had the same product injected in their arm.

According to the findings of a major new study, people in red states featuring a higher percentage of conservatives are suffering far more serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines than people in blue states.

The study titled “Reports of COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events in Predominantly Republican vs Democratic States” was published in the JAMA medical journal and looked at 620,456 vaccine adverse events across the entire country.

They study found that a 10 percent increase in state-level Republican voting was linked to increased odds of adverse event reports. This relationship between political inclination and reports of adverse events was comparatively not seen when it came to flu vaccines.

The disturbing results seem to confirm the allegations made by a former Big Pharma research and development executive who bravely came forward last year and admitted that the industry intentionally turned some batches into “rapid kill lots” designed to depopulate targeted demographics.

According to Sasha Latypova, Covid mRNA vaccines are causing variable rates of adverse events because Big Pharma intentionally created “hot batches” to be deployed in predominantly “white, conservative” parts of the country.

If you thought the Great Replacement was nothing more than a conspiracy theory, you might want to think again.

The Exposé published a report of data found in the US government’s VAERS – the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which reveals that 100% of Covid-19 vaccine deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches.

These batches can be identified.

And here’s the kicker: these batches were not distributed randomly.

The eight US states with the highest vaccine death rate per vaccination – Kentucky, Arkansas, Wyoming, Tennessee, West Virginia, Montana, Alaska, and North Dakota – are all red states. 19 of the top 24 on the list are all red states. And the state that has the lowest vaccine death rate from the deadly batches of vaccine? You guessed it, California.

The numbers show that Kentucky has a 1,900% worse vaccine death rate than California, suggesting the red state received 20 times the amount of deadly batches of vaccine than Commiefornia received.

The author points out that these deadly batches of vaccine would be better described as “rapid kill lots” and “slow kill lots” as we are now seeing more evidence that they also kill over time. And red states were targeted with rapid kill lots. Watch: