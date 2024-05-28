Husband of Italian MEP Who Exposed Covid Vaccines Found Dead in Gruesome Scene

The husband of Europe’s most outspoken anti-vaccine politician has been found dead in a gruesome scene on the side of a road with a zip-tie around his neck.

Italian MEP Francesca Donato became a household name in Europe during the Covid pandemic as one of the most prominent opponents of Big Pharma and the vaccine roll-out. Donato specifically called out Pfizer for producing products “extremely harmful to health” while comparing the political slogan “the vaccine will set you free” to an infamous Nazi-era phrase.

Donato insists her husband, Angelo Onorato, was murdered by her adversaries as Italian authorities investigate the death of the architect whose body was found on a road on the outskirts of Palermo on Saturday.

After Francesca Donato couldn’t reach her partner, she located Onorato’s Land Rover near the highway connecting Palermo and Mazara del Vallo using his iPhone’s GPS.

A passer-by alerted the police after hearing the screams of Donato and her daughter Carolina, who found her father’s body inside the vehicle.

EuroNews reports: While an initial police report says there were no signs of struggle, Donato — a former Lega politician turned Christian Democrat — claims that Onorato was, in fact, killed.

Their daughter Carolina echoed Donato’s words, saying, “no one dare say or even think that my father committed suicide,” in a social media post. “They killed him.”

“He was not a person who would have ever left his family like this, and above all, as I personally found him together with my mother, I can tell you that it was not a suicide but a murder,” she said.

The family’s lawyer, Vincenzo Lo Re, said in a statement he was “convinced that the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office will reach (the same) conclusion”.

Italian media reported that the far-right populist MEP discovered a letter in the car stating that if anything happened to Onorato, 56, his “lawyer knows everything.” Donato has handed the note over to the police as evidence.

Deputy Prosecutor Ennio Patrigni, in charge of the investigation, ordered an autopsy, which is expected to be carried out on Monday.