Illinois Lawmaker Wants To Make It A Crime For Parents To Prevent Their Children Having Sex Changes

Illinois State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray has proposed House Bill 4876 to amend the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act.

The Democratic lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would amend the definition of child abuse making it a crime for parents toto prevent their children from undergoing sex-change procedures. She wants the bill to say that an “abused child” is one whose parents deny abortion services, or “gender-affirming services.”

The bill would also removes any criminal penalties from doctors who preform abortions or transgender surgeries on minors without parental consent.

Illinois residents are pushing back against measure, which currently remains in the House Rules Committee.

TGP reports: The definition of an abused child under the proposed bill is “a child whose parent or immediate family member, or any person responsible for the child’s welfare, or any individual residing in the same home as the child, or a paramour of the child’s parent denies the child access to necessary medical care, including, but not limited to, primary care services, abortion services, or gender-affirming services.”

The bill also states that healthcare providers would not face any form of disciplinary action if they were to perform services sought out by minors without parental consent.

Shannon Adcock, founder of Awake Illinois, has spoken out against the bill, which is an assault on parental rights.

Adcock told The Center Square, “In Illinois, parents who are considered child abusers can lose custody of their children if in this case they do not affirm transgender drugs, surgical procedures such as penis and breast removal, this is incredibly radical.”

Awake Illinois further shared, “Rep. Anne Stava-Murray ought to meet with just one detransitioner, such as Chloe Cole. Chloe is traveling around the country to sound the alarm on the harms she endured from this medical misadventure known as ‘gender affirming care.’ Rep. Stava-Murray needs to be educated on the reality of children who are harmed by this for-profit industry that tells children they are born into the wrong body. No child can consent to puberty blockers. Not to mention, parents have the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children.”