Insider Admits Google Is Run by the CIA and Is Rigging the U.S. Election

The CIA completely controls Google and is working to secretly rig the U.S. election to ensure their favorite candidate wins, according to an insider.

Google’s monopoly status and its unusually high number of ex-CIA employees explains why its algorithm is weighted to disproportionately produce “news” from the establishment hard-Left such as the New York Times and CNN:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

… you can have voter ID, paper ballots, get rid of “early voting,” etc., etc., etc., and still not have a functional democracy if the government can censor the information available to voters (e.g., Hunter-laptop) and plant false information (e.g., Russia-bounties, the military are “suckers and losers”). America does NOT have a functional democracy because of government censorship.

Granitegrok.com reports: Here is the data that shows the bias:

Google News' bias has gotten more pronounced since 2022.



63% of articles came from media outlets AllSides rates as Lean Left or Left. Just 6% were from the right.



Thread 🧵https://t.co/2U6I6GwRdf pic.twitter.com/ZyE1L6XMsv — AllSides (@AllSidesNow) February 22, 2024

Even more ominous is that Google (and Facebook) is run by ex-CIA. But just keep pretending “land of the free,” that America is not a Police State, that our elections aren’t rigged, etc., etc., etc.: