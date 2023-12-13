Israel Received Full US Support for Ground Operation in Gaza Says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the country received full US support for a ground operation in the Gaza Strip and that US support remains firm against Hamas.

He said he has complete US support for Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in Gaza against Hamas, and at the same time, the two countries remained resolute against growing international calls for a cease-fire to halt the Israel-Hamas war.

In a video address posted on X, Netanyahu said:”I greatly appreciate the US spport for the destruction of Hamas and the return of our hostages. After intensive discussions with President [of the United States Joe] Biden and his people, we received full support for a ground entry (into the Gaza Strip) and containment of international pressure aimed at ending the war. Yes, there are disputes about the ‘day after Hamas,’ and I hope that we will come to an agreement here”

He added: “I want to make my position clear — I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo. I will not allow that, after the enormous sacrifices among our citizens and soldiers, we allow those in the Gaza Strip who support terrorism, finance terrorism. Gaza will be neither Hamastan nor Fatahastan”