Etsy Caught Running Massive Pedophile Ring Using ‘Pizzagate’ Code Words

Investigators have uncovered evidence of a massive pedophile ring operating in plain sight on Etsy – the online marketplace.

According to evidence unearthed by researchers, pedophiles have been using Etsy to buy and sell children using ‘Pizzagate‘ code words and imagery.

Instantly downloadable encrypted JPEG files of pizza costing between $3,000-$14,000 and children’s overalls costing over $35,000 are among some of the sickening high-priced items that caught the attention of investigators.

Infowars.com reports: As pizza and “cheese pizza” (CP) are terms known to be pedophile slang for child pornography, many naturally questioned whether the posts could be serving as a devious way to conduct unlawful sales of illicit material.

“Who in their right mind pays $9,000 for a download of a PICTURE of pizza?” questioned X user @NiQole1776.

The Seller of these “Products” took down these items already. All the links are dead now… why?



Link 1https://t.co/jL0vyxhCab

Link 2https://t.co/eVsQCEffRZ

Link 3https://t.co/p8ngYiYAtl https://t.co/XjOVoWWVVg pic.twitter.com/9QApyuIrK0 — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 12, 2023

Don’t let them gaslight you anymore



Who in their right mind pays $9,000 for a download of a PICTURE of pizza?



Hint : zoom in pic.twitter.com/R4GLc6fK3i — NiQole (@NiQole1776) December 10, 2023

These instant download images of pizza for sale on Etsy are pretty expensive. How strange. pic.twitter.com/uPTBM0Tyrd — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) December 12, 2023

Many social media users noticed when they brought attention to the Etsy listings in question, those listings on the site suddenly got removed.

The original listings are up on 4chan and have apparently been scrubbed from Etsy. I've just been on UK Etsy and found the following.



"A beautiful and steamy, delicious JPEG of a pepperoni and cheese pizza. Set to tease your taste buds craving the real thing. Made with the… https://t.co/9OD4ycyw18 pic.twitter.com/UPh2ggzEgS — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) December 12, 2023

Incredible. Within minutes of me posting this, the images are gone and the shop has closed. https://t.co/REnC6z5CsZ pic.twitter.com/T7YDo3lrFF — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) December 12, 2023

As high-priced pizza files came under fire, people began questioning other items for sale on the site, including the following listing for children’s overalls costing over $35,000.

.@Etsy can you please explain WTF these listings are all about? pic.twitter.com/zcxDCKiuCJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2023

Etsy has a Little Girl in Overalls listed for $35k



To be honest, I’m not sure what to think, and there could be an explanation for these things, but it’s very disturbing it’s almost always related to children and or Pizza and no one investigates it.



I screen recorded it in… pic.twitter.com/kCe35iilMK — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 12, 2023

The questionable Etsy posts – in all likelihood pointing to an illegal child trafficking or pornography ring, or an illegal money laundering operation, caught the attention of numerous social media users – including Gen. Mike Flynn, who asked for “an explanation for these suspicious posts.”

“Hey @Etsy — I would like an explanation for these suspicious posts, and I still would like an explanation for why I’m not allowed to sell “Child Lives Matter” products while you approve products that promote Satan!”@NiQole1776 @Amerifuture https://t.co/A0xBbxIa6A — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) December 12, 2023

Prolific predator poacher Alex Rosen, who has busted dozens of pedophiles, also commented the online sleuths “appear to be exposing what looks to be a pretty big child p**n trading ring on Etsy.”

Holy crap. @NiQole1776 and others appear to be exposing what looks to be a pretty big child p**n trading ring on @Etsy…



Sellers are making pages with images of pizza and selling them for $1,000s of dollars. There seems to be several instances of this.



At least one of the… https://t.co/3PRgXntY9r — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) December 12, 2023

This is why no one can believe things online… OBVIOUSLY no one is using such THINLY veiled "code words" like PIZZA to disguise child sex trafficking. That is ridiculous. On its face.



Totally, unbelievable. Now… @Etsy – can we talk about these VERY expensive Instant… https://t.co/zEXSDoHOgA pic.twitter.com/dJfQsYrk7n — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) December 11, 2023

what in the hell is going on with etsy and this pedo shit.



$4,000 for a picture of a kid eating pizza? How is this not code? — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) December 12, 2023

Some users compared the current situation on Etsy to the Wayfair controversy that engulfed social media years ago, which accused the online furniture store of facilitating child trafficking.

BREAKING: John Legend is a spokesperson for Etsy promoting holiday gifts.



Etsy is currently being accused of selling children online on their website. pic.twitter.com/au1MiN8zee — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) December 12, 2023

It seems Etsy is the NEW Wayfair 😳😳😳



Who remembers the “Wayfair scandal” when normal everyday items were selling for absolutely ABSURD prices? Like for example, a regular storage cabinet would sell for $12,899 and have the SAME NAME of a REAL missing child…That scandal.… pic.twitter.com/cXFQ5nRa2C — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) December 12, 2023

Pizza doll for $11k… "includes clothes", "in adoption" "doubts" ??? wtaf



Nothing to see here. 👀@NiQole1776 pic.twitter.com/V0dVMAQayi — UnWashed0ne (@UnWashed0ne) December 12, 2023

Right now on Etsy pic.twitter.com/C28PI6FnDB — NotwokeAWAKE (@Awakeartistk) December 11, 2023

As yet, Etsy has not responded to Infowars’ request for comment.