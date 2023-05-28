Jane Fonda Blames Men For Climate Change

Climate change is being caused exclusively by men, specifically white men, according to Jane Fonda who believes that “those men” must be arrested and jailed.

The Hollywood actress also blamed the “patriarchy” and “racism” for global warming.

Breitbart reports: Speaking at a career retrospective at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Jane Fonda promoted her radical climate activism efforts, saying the world has “about seven, eight years” to cut fossil fuel consumption in half.

She also said “poor people of color” as well as populations in the southern hemisphere will be hit hardest by global warming.

“It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men,” she added, according to a Deadline report.

Jane Fonda Shades Redford, Disses Godard, Dishes On Hepburn In No-Holds-Barred Appearance In Cannes https://t.co/wVaYwUrWrP pic.twitter.com/7icnBmBGDX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 26, 2023



“It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,” she reportedly said. “A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

Fonda failed to mention that China — which isn’t run by white men — ranks as the world’s largest polluter, emitting more greenhouse gases than all developed nations combined.

She added:

So when I say that I’m fighting the climate crisis, I also feel that I’m fighting patriarchy and racism. It’s important because we have to get out of the silos — feminists over here, environmentalists over here. That’s what I learned when I started being an activist around the Vietnam War. The more you go down any issue, whatever it is, you realize that it’s all connected. And if we solve the climate crisis and we haven’t solved those other things, we’re gonna be in trouble.