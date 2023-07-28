Jill Biden’s Ex Husband Describes How The Biden Family Tried To Ruin His Life

Jill Biden’s ex-husband has slammed the Biden crime family and described how they targeted him for years.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to the First Lady from 1970 to 1975 has always said that he was still married to Jill when she met Joe, and has always denied the Bidens’ story of having met on a blind date.

Speaking to Newsmax this week, Stevenson, described some of the ways the Biden family have tried to ruin his life and warned that they are doing the same to Donald Trump.

Infowars reports: Stevenson detailed his divorce court hearings with Jill and explained that at one point, Joe’s brother “Frankie Biden of the Biden Crime Family” approached him and said he’d have “serious problems” if he didn’t give Jill a house that was being disputed in court at the time.

“I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘What are you threatening me?’ And needless to say, about three months later my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200,” Stevenson told Newsmax.

The ex-Jill Biden husband then said he is sure the 1982 tax charge was only brought at the direction of Joe Biden, who was a Delaware senator.

Now, Stevenson is warning the country Biden is doing the same thing to Donald Trump that he did to him way back in the 80s.

He said, “I can’t let them do this to a president I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country. This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”

Regarding Joe Biden as a president, Stevenson noted he feels like he’s a different person, saying, “You have to remember, I’ve known him since 1971 and I’ve never spoken out.”

Jill’s former lover also expressed happiness Hunter Biden may soon see justice as he claimed the national media has ignored the Bidens and “let them get away with murder for years.”

The mob-like shakedown and threats allegedly made by Joe’s brother Frankie align with previous Infowars reporting on the Biden family.

For example, last year Joe was caught on camera telling a voter, “Nobody fucks with a Biden.”

NOW – Biden says "no one f***s with a Biden."pic.twitter.com/U3nygCDQQ5 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 5, 2022

Biden likely sees himself as some sort of Mafia-linked badass because of his family’s history with the Italian Mob.

On more than one occasion, Joe has said he “married Dominic Gioccappa’s daughter,” in reference to Jill Biden.

#USA Joe Biden:”I may be Irish but I’m not stupid. I married Dominic Giacoppo’s daughter(referencing the Sicilian name of Jill Biden’s father,Donald Jacobs)” pic.twitter.com/ol74COl5ki — NiCoLeEliSei (@NiCoLeEliSei1) March 17, 2022

It appears as if Jill’s grandfather changed his name upon illegally entering the United States from Sicily, Italy in order to not cause suspicion as some of the Giacoppas were involved in the Mafia back in the old country.

Jill’s mob links could even be tied to the tragic death of Joe’s first wife who died in a car wreck amid Jill and Joe engaging in an affair.

In August, The New Yorker ran a massive piece titled, “The Untold History of the Biden Family,” that revealed more mob connections.

According to the article, Joe Biden’s father was not the working class “Joe,” no pun intended, that the media has portrayed.

In fact, the paper reported Joe Biden Sr.’s close business partner Arthur Briscoe was “mobbed up,” which may be why Joe grew up living in a mansion during his younger days.

Frank Sheeran, known as “The Irishman” from the eponymous film, was a labor union boss and enforcer for Jimmy Hoffa who allegedly helped get Joe Biden elected during his first run for Senate in the 70s.

According to the book, I Heard You Paint Houses, the Mafia-connected Sheeran helped Biden get elected because he was more pro-union than his GOP competitor at the time.