John Kerry Takes Private Jet to UK To Demand ‘Climate Deniers’ Are Excluded From Society

Fact checked
August 28, 2023 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
John Kerry takes private jet to Scotland to demand the arrest of all climate deniers in the UK
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Biden’s climate Czar John Kerry took his private jet to Scotland this week to urge the UK government to begin punishing citizens who disagree with the “settled science” of man-made climate change.

Kerry lashed out at climate skeptics, describing them as a “cult”, who he warned represent a threat to the globalist elite’s plans for the future of humanity.

“Despite a vast array of facts beyond any shadow of a doubt, of any reasonable doubt, despite thousands of scientists accumulating hard data [in] all their labs, and without a single piece of peer-reviewed documentation to the contrary, we are again witnessing another moment in which the persuasive force of evidence and with it earth’s future hangs in the balance,” Kerry warned during a speech.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Watch:

Zerohedge.com reports: Oh?

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)