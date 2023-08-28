John Kerry Takes Private Jet to UK To Demand ‘Climate Deniers’ Are Excluded From Society

Biden’s climate Czar John Kerry took his private jet to Scotland this week to urge the UK government to begin punishing citizens who disagree with the “settled science” of man-made climate change.
Kerry lashed out at climate skeptics, describing them as a “cult”, who he warned represent a threat to the globalist elite’s plans for the future of humanity.
“Despite a vast array of facts beyond any shadow of a doubt, of any reasonable doubt, despite thousands of scientists accumulating hard data [in] all their labs, and without a single piece of peer-reviewed documentation to the contrary, we are again witnessing another moment in which the persuasive force of evidence and with it earth’s future hangs in the balance,” Kerry warned during a speech.
Watch:
Zerohedge.com reports: Oh?
