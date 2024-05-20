Key Member Of Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Threatens To Quit

The Israeli government has been thrown into chaos with politicians in Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet threatening to resign.

Benny Gantz, a key member of the Prim Minister’s cabinet threaten to quit, as pressure mounts over Israel’s military bombardment of Gaza. Gantz says he will quit if the Israeli PM doesn’t adopt a new strategy for Gaza war within three weeks.

In the months that followed the October 7 terrorist attack, Israeli politics remained unified but it looks like that united front is about to be shattered.

The Mail Online reports: On Saturday evening Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet and his main rival for the top job, threatened to leave the government on June 8 if it did not formulate a new war plan.

This includes an international, Arab and Palestinian administration to govern Gaza.

The leader of the National Unity party said: ‘If you choose the path of fanatics and lead the entire nation to the abyss, we will be forced to quit the government.’

Gantz has been joined by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who has also called for a plan for Palestinian administration, and said in a speech this week that he wouldn’t agree to Israel governing Gaza itself.

Netanyahu has ruled out any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, instead he claims he wants to hand power to local Palestinian.

The PM has also ruled out any such plans until Hamas is defeated because it has threatened anyone who cooperates with Israel. He also remains deeply opposed to Palestinian statehood.

In a statement issued after the ultimatum, Netanyahu said Gantz’ conditions would amount to ‘defeat for Israel, abandoning most of the hostages, leaving Hamas intact and establishing a Palestinian state.’