KJP & John Kirby Walk Out Of Briefing To Avoid Reporters Questions About Biden Corruption

White House officials were left speechless when asked whether Joe Biden was ‘corrupt’

Both the WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby appeared unable to handle questions from reporters regarding Biden’s connections to his son Hunter’s crooked business deals.

Newsmax reporter James Rosen questioned Kirby about a 2017 Hunter Biden WhatsApp text, which was revealed by the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday as part of an IRS whistleblower testimony.

It explained how the Biden administration prevented investigations into Hunter.

InfoWars reports: In the text message, Hunter told a Chinese oligarch he was “sitting next to” his father Joe while discussing an “unfulfilled commitment” by the foreign national, which directly contradicts Joe Biden’s claims of never even discussing Hunter’s business deals.

Describing Kirby’s tantrum, the RNC Research Twitter page wrote, “Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room.”

Rosen asked Kirby about the documents, wondering if they “Undermine the president’s claim during the 2020 campaign and the reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then that he never once discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him?”

Kirby simply responded, “No,” and said he would not “comment further” before hastily exiting the room.

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation.



Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room.

Newsmax's James Rosen reads the extortion text Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese Communist business partner which stated Joe Biden was "in the room" and he needed to pay up.



Kirby refuses to answer and then walks away from the podium he couldn’t get out of there fast enough!



Good… pic.twitter.com/ZiO0IndUaM — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) June 23, 2023

White House Press Secretary KJP was also pressed by reporters about Hunter Biden and his close proximity to Joe.

One journalist asked about Hunter attending a Thursday night White House state dinner just days after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and the press secretary.

After the question about the state dinner, another reporter was called upon and they asked why Kirby refused to answer Rosen’s query into the Hunter Biden text message released by Congress.

When KJP failed to answer the simple question, several reporters appeared to become angry with the lack of transparency from the administration’s talking head.

One White House press member asked the press secretary if she stood by her prior remarks that Joe never discussed overseas deals with Hunter and she said, “Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.”

Every time KJP tried to dodge the Hunter questions and select another reporter, they would follow up with their colleagues and continue pressing her about the groundbreaking text.