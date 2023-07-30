Klaus Schwab’s Daughter: ‘Permanent Climate Lockdowns Coming – Whether You Like It or Not’

The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has boasted that permanent ‘climate lockdowns’ are coming, whether people like it or not.

According to Nicole Schwab, the COVID pandemic was a “tremendous opportunity” to test how the public would comply with the WEF’s plans to usher in their Great Reset agenda.

The WEF’s promotion of the “climate emergency” narrative seeks to “create a change that is not incremental…to position nature at the core of the economy,” according to Schwab’s offspring.

Nicole Schwab made the admission in a newly unearthed video that was recorded during a WEF panel discussion back in 2020.

The WEF lists Nicole Schwab as a “Member of the Executive Committee” of the WEF who is also the co-director of Platform to Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions & 1t.org.

The group of WEF attendees were discussing how the fake threat of an “immediate emergency” can be used to further advance the WEF’s “Great Reset” plan for humanity.

“This [COVID] crisis has shown us that first of all, things can shift very rapidly when we put our minds to it and when we feel the immediate emergency to our livelihoods,” Nicole Schwab declares.

“And second, that clearly the system, I mean, you mentioned it earlier, that we had before is not sustainable.”

“So I see it as a tremendous opportunity to really have this Great Reset and to use this huge flows of money — to use the increased levers that policymakers have today — in a way that was not possible before to create a change that is not incremental but that we can look back and we can say this is the moment where we really started to position nature at the core of the economy.”

“Taking the point of view of business and economy and looking at where are there opportunities to create jobs and regenerate nature?”

“And there are plenty of opportunities and this is again a mindset of actually innovation technology and a business growth can happen with a positive impact of nature and kind of laying out some of these examples.”

“Regenerative agriculture is, of course, a huge part of that as well,” Schwab continued.

“And one of the key reflection points here is also around engaging youth, and for me, it’s again, I come back to this shift in the mindset of the restoration generation can we conceive of ourselves as humans?”

“I mean, you talked about a new humanity, I think you mentioned it right?”

“Can we conceive of ourselves as a restoration generation?”

“I think that’s where we need to go.”

“I’m also hopeful that it’s possible, but I think it will take a lot of will, both political will but also in terms of the business actors, to break with business as usual but in a very serious way and to say we need to make very difficult choices.”

“There are trade-offs but this is our chance and other, and this is about risk, and it’s about resilience because the shocks are coming are going to be even worse if we don’t do it now.”

Slaynews.com reports: The WEF has been pushing the idea of “climate lockdowns” since Covid first emerged.

In an article published by the WEF, the organization lauds how “billions” of people complied with Covid “restrictions.”

The unelected organization continues by arguing that the public would do the same under the guise of reducing “carbon emissions.”

Titled “My Carbon: An approach for inclusive and sustainable cities,” the article suggests that the same fear tactics could be used to impose further “restrictions” on the general public.

The subject of the piece is how to convince people to adopt “personal carbon allowance programs.”

Schwab’s group notes that improvements in tracking and surveillance technology are helping to overcome “political resistance” against such programs.

“COVID-19 was the test of social responsibility,” the article notes.

It continues by commending how “a huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health were adopted by billions of citizens across the world.”

“There were numerous examples globally of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and acceptance of contact-tracing applications for public health, which demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility,” the WEF adds.

The organization goes on to cite how so many people complied with lockdown mandates, despite overwhelming evidence of the harmful consequences such restrictions had on society.

The WEF then implies that the public would behave in a similarly obsequious manner in other areas of life.