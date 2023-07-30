NASA: ‘Deadly Microwave Syndrome Is Skyrocketing Due to EMF Exposure’

The rapid deployment of 5G and wireless technology has caused a massive outbreak of ‘microwave syndrome’ in humans, according to NASA.

People are now more exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) than ever before, and the adverse health effects are just starting to become apparent. This new era of high-speed wireless connectivity, smart appliances, digital smart meters and data collection is causing a new wave of illnesses classified as “microwave syndrome.”

For years, NASA has warned about the deadly effects of microwave radiation. In 1971, the Naval Medical Research Institute published their findings about the fatal effects microwave radiation has on humans. These health issues include, but are not limited to: insomnia, rapid heart rate, general malaise, ringing in the ears, buzzing sensation in the head, along with headaches, dizziness, and full-blown migraines.

We are now living in an environment of nonstop EMF pollution, with cell phone towers, Wi-Fi modems, phones, tablets, smart wearables, and smart home appliances continuously emitting microwave radiation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Some people are more sensitive to microwave radiation than others, but the reality is that we are all taking part in this experiment, one way or the other.

Washington State University Professor Martin has extensively studied the effects of low-intensity microwave frequency electromagnetic fields on the human body. The biological effects include up to forty different neuropsychiatric changes affecting brain structure, brain function, psychological responses, and behavior. The problems also include eight different hormonal effects, ranging from hyperthyroidism to pituitary gland dysfunction. EMFs can also decrease heart activity and change the heart’s rhythm. The radiation can cause histological changes to the testes and initiate chromosomal breaks and complete cell death. In short, EMFs are destroying the very essence of life itself.

Population-based surveys suggest that upwards of 13.3% of people have some form of sensitivity to EMFs. In the case of Courtney Gilardi, a ten-year-old from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, her health suddenly declined after a 5G cell tower was installed within 450 feet of her home. Right after the tower was installed, she began to have sleeping problems, headaches, dizziness, and buzzing in her head. Her family said that the health problems devolved into rapid heart rates, insomnia, and migraines. She was eventually diagnosed with microwave syndrome and told to stay away from 5G cell towers. The problem was, she had no control over this because the 5G was installed just outside her home.

Ms. Gilardi’s other daughters also began to fall ill, with poor sleep and vomiting in the middle of the night. Other residents of the neighborhood began experiencing frequent nausea, insomnia, and headaches. Ms. Gilardi ultimately had to move out of the neighborhood so her daughters could recover.

Industry radiation standards are a canard

David Carpenter, professor of environmental health sciences at the University at Albany’s School of Public Health, investigated the health effects of EMFs. In his Bioinitiative Report, he revealed that adverse biological reactions can be triggered at radiation levels that are well within the industry’s standards. The industry has set standards of 1.6 watts per kilogram, but for some people, this level of radiation can interfere with their neurological functions and cause damage to DNA and the survival of their cells.

This is because the industry standard is only concerned with the thermal effects of microwave radiation. The non-thermal effects of EMF radiation are real and often ignored by the industry. Studies show that 0.00034 micro-watts of non-thermal EMF radiation through mobile phones can decrease sperm count. Lesser exposure can cause changes in the genes.

The neurological effects of EMFs are more prevalent in individuals who are already suffering with neurological or immune-compromising conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Lyme’s, etc. Individuals who struggle with chronic fatigue, mold allergies, and multiple chemical sensitivities are also at greatest risk to EMFs.