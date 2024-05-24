Leaked Video Shows Moderna CEO Telling Fauci “We Should Fake a Pandemic” – One Month Before COVID

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told former NAID Director Anthony Fauci to “fake a pandemic” just one month before the COVID-19 pandemic was unleashed.

According to newly leaked video footage, Bancel’s 2021 interview with Atlas Venture reveals that he spoke with Fauci just a month before the COVID pandemic emerged in December 2019.

“At the end of the day we talked to Tony [Fauci] about something I’ve always been passionate about, which is outbreak and pandemic readiness because I knew the mRNA technology could go so fast,” Bancel can be heard admitting in the video.

CLIP # 1

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE : THREAD

BOMBSHELL VIDEO "LEAKED"

MODERNA C.E.O. STEPHANE BANCEL

BANCEL TELLS ANTHONY FAUCI.

"WE SHOULD MOCK UP AN OUTBREAK"

1 MONTH BEFORE THE OUTBREAK IN

DECEMBER 2019 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/R8nyeW2Kst — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) May 22, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “And so I say one day we should mock up an outbreak where you guys send us by email a sequence of a virus you pick and we start the clock watch and we see how quickly we can give you GNP dose to get into the clinic.”

“You guys take into the clinic, and I told them we should be able to do that in less than 60 days, and they were all laughing, saying you cannot do a GNP product in less than 60 days.”

Bancel also explained how his visit to the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos Summit in 2020 left him believing a pandemic of some kind was imminent.

VIDEO #2

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE : THREAD

BOMBSHELL VIDEO "LEAKED"

MODERNA C.E.O.

STEPHANE BANCEL SAYS WHEN I WENT TO DAVOS

I WAS CONVINCED THERE WAS GOING TO BE A PANDEMIC "🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IJpaXA9IVB — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) May 22, 2024

Bancel also revealed Moderna’s “woke” company culture after admitting the company put the brakes on vaccine trials because there were “too many white people in the study.”

video#3

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE THREADBOMBSHELL VIDEO "LEAKED"

MODERNA C.E.O.

STEPHANE BANCEL SAYS🚨🚨

…..WE HAD TO SLOW DOWN THE TRIALS BECAUSE THERE WERE

"TOO MANY WHITE PEOPLE IN THE STUDY"….

CAUSING A DELAY IN PRODUCTION BEFORE THE

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 📷📷📷 pic.twitter.com/olWC7u8cha — Matt Baker (@slave_2_liberty) May 22, 2024

Recall in 2022 Bancel struggled to explain why COVID-19 was found to contain a gene sequence patented by Moderna three years before the pandemic, when the dominant narrative was that SARS-CoV-2 emerged from a wet market in Wuhan.