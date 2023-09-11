Lidl Recall Kids Paw Patrol Snacks After URL On Packaging Displayed Porn

The supermarket giant Lidl has issued a recall of some of its Paw Patrol snacks for children after the website listed on the products’ packaging began displaying pornpgraphy.

Shoppers in the United Kingdom have been told they can return the snacks for a full refund.

TechRadar reports: Lidl has been forced to recall a range of Paw Patrol snacks over concerns that a QR code displayed on the packaging has been hacked to display unsuitable content.

The recall notice affects four products All Butter and Choc Chip flavored ‘Mini Biscotti Biscuits’ and Raspberry and Apple flavored ‘Yummy Bake Bars.’

It is unclear whether the recall affects other markets, however when we contacted Lidl GB, we were told: “this is a branded limited offer product that is not part of our core range and is also stocked by other retailers.”

QR code hack

According to the notice which was shared by the supermarket firm late last month, the German discount chain was “made aware that the URL of the supplier which is featured on the back of the packaging has been compromised and is being directed to a site that is not suitable for child consumption.”

Consumers scanning the QR code on mobile devices have been sent to a Chinese page displaying ads for explicit and pornographic content.

According to TechCrunch, the domain is registered to a person located in Lianyungang, a city in China, but previously belonged to Appy Kids Co., a sub-brand of Appy Foods & Drinks and the manufacturer of the affected Paw Patrol products. Appy Food & Drinks was dissolved more than a year ago according to public Companies House records.