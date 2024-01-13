Man Just Gave Ron DeSantis a ‘Participation Trophy’ On Campaign Trail

Failing presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has been given a “participation trophy” by a man who gatecrashed a press conference and told the Florida governor he was proud of him for trying.

“Governor DeSantis, I am going to present to you this participation trophy. You probably aren’t going to win this election, right? But we are proud of you for trying,” said the man as he offered the small, gold trophy to a bemused DeSantis.

MUST WATCH: a man walks up to desantis and hands him a participation trophy. He says “you probably aren’t going to win this election.”



Incredible 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/mVQ0v4qpTP — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 13, 2024

DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are facing an impossible task to halt former President Trump’s march towards the GOP nomination.

Trump holds 49 per cent support among Republicans in a nationwide Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, far ahead of second-placed Ms Haley at 12 per cent.

DeSantis is trailing even further behind, polling in single digits in most states across the country as voters overwhelmingly reject his campaign in favor of Trump’s shot at reelection.

The Republican nominee is set to face off against Biden in November’s election, where the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling has the two tied at 35 per cent of the popular vote.