Missing Girl Found at Marine Corp Base Says She Was ‘Sold As Elite Sex Slave’

A missing 14-year-old girl who was found inside the barracks of Marine Corp Camp Pendleton claims she was sold as a child sex slave by elite pedophiles.

A senior officer of the U.S. Marine Corps was taken into custody in San Diego in connection with allegations of being part of an elite pedophile ring.

The girl, who has learning disabilities, went missing from her home on June 9. Her grandmother reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a few days later.

“The grandmother reported to deputies that the teen had previously run away before, but always returned home quickly,” Melissa Aquino, SDSO’s media relations officer said in a statement.

Infowars.com reports: Captain Chuck Palmer of Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Logistics Group confirmed a Marine, who has not yet been identified, had been taken into custody for questioning by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

“We can confirm that a Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services on June 28, 2023, as seen on social media July 2, 2023,” Captain Palmer told NBC 7.

“The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities.”

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is also involved in the incident.

From NBC 7:

SDSO spokesperson Lt. David LaDieu told NBC 7 that the only involvement their department had was recovering the juvenile because she was listed as missing from their jurisdiction. However, Aquino confirmed SDSO was supporting the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) with their investigation, along with the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force. A photo shared publicly on social media on July 2 showed a handcuffed Marine being escorted by military police on base on June 28. Captain Chuck Palmer of Camp Pendleton-based 1st Marine Logistics Group confirmed a Marine was taken into custody and questioned by NCIS about his involvement with the girl that day.

The girl has reportedly returned to her grandmother’s home.

The minor’s aunt, Casaundra Perez, alleged in a TikTok video on Thursday — after prefacing that she was not suicidal — that her niece “had been sold to a soldier for sex” and that she had been “told by the affiliated personnel that the military detective assigned to the case is trying to cover this up.”

“The security looked her in the face and allowed this man to bring a minor on to base,” the teen’s aunt said. “Due to her age, she could not have given this consent.”

She further alleged that “[o]ur family is worried about retaliation from the military and the man that has trafficked my niece.”

Meanwhile, NCIS spokesperson Jeff Houston wouldn’t comment further on the matter.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on, confirm details relating to, or confirm the existence of ongoing investigations,” he told NBC 7.