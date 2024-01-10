mRNA Vaccine Creator Has Developed Full-Blown Facial Paralysis – Media Blackout

The co-creator of the first Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine has developed full-blown facial paralysis, a side-effects of the vaccines, according to reports.

Özlem Türeci, a Turkish-German physician, helped develop the first messenger RNA-based vaccine to treat COVID for biotechnology company BioNTech in 2020.

However, despite being widely praised by the mainstream media for her invention, the media has remained silent on her recent debilitating condition.

Robert Kogon has drawn attention to the news that Türeci is suffering from facial paralysis, or Bell’s Palsy:

"Changing cancer patients' lives is in our grasp"



BioNTech co-founders tell #BBCLauraK how the same technology used to develop Covid vaccines could help fight cancer



Watch the full interview tomorrow on @BBCOne at 09:00 https://t.co/mo3pPUgZS6 pic.twitter.com/Hgd1NBKeE6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 15, 2022

Modernity.news reports: According to the journalist, the fact that she is afflicted with the condition is “more or less obvious in all video and still images of Türeci.”

The FDA’s December 2020 briefing document on the COVID jab acknowledges that it has caused cases of Bell’s Palsy.

The most notorious case of post-vax facial paralysis befell singer Justin Bieber, who announced that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) in June 2022.

JUSTIN BIEBER’S PROGNOSIS/PFIZER ADEs

Facial Paralysis (FP) has been more common since jabs—with more awareness since Bieber's diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) (aka Herpes Zoster Oticus). Bell’s Palsy has been more common, but RHS has a poorer prognosis. Also FP=stroke. pic.twitter.com/oDmeklT3wK — Vince Clements (@vgclements1) June 11, 2022

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson also developed Bell’s Palsy two weeks after receiving the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

At least she admitted it was the 💉…https://t.co/udCYEJvSuM



Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson developed Bell's palsy two weeks after receiving the Astra-Zeneca 💉.



Justin Bieber hid the truth… pic.twitter.com/eYX7Nt9MNr — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) September 30, 2022

As Kogon points out, Türeci actually had the condition before COVID vaccines were developed, but she didn’t appear to be suffering from it when she was younger.

“Could she, however, have somehow developed the disorder in connection with her laboratory work on mRNA drugs?” he asks. “Well, we do not know. But the below photo of Sahin and Türeci in the 1990s shows that as a young woman Türeci had no trace of facial paralysis.”

“One thing is sure: If Albert Bourla was suffering from partial facial paralysis, everybody would be talking about it and social media would be lit up. But Bourla is merely the CEO of a company which markets the drug,” writes Kogon.