mRNA Vaccine Creator Has Developed Full-Blown Facial Paralysis – Media Blackout

January 10, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
mRNA vaccine creator has now got full blown facial paralysis - media blackout.
The co-creator of the first Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine has developed full-blown facial paralysis, a side-effects of the vaccines, according to reports.

Özlem Türeci, a Turkish-German physician, helped develop the first messenger RNA-based vaccine to treat COVID for biotechnology company BioNTech in 2020.

However, despite being widely praised by the mainstream media for her invention, the media has remained silent on her recent debilitating condition.

Robert Kogon has drawn attention to the news that Türeci is suffering from facial paralysis, or Bell’s Palsy:

Modernity.news reports: According to the journalist, the fact that she is afflicted with the condition is “more or less obvious in all video and still images of Türeci.”

The FDA’s December 2020 briefing document on the COVID jab acknowledges that it has caused cases of Bell’s Palsy.

The most notorious case of post-vax facial paralysis befell singer Justin Bieber, who announced that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS) in June 2022.

Canadian actress Jennifer Gibson also developed Bell’s Palsy two weeks after receiving the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

As Kogon points out, Türeci actually had the condition before COVID vaccines were developed, but she didn’t appear to be suffering from it when she was younger.

“Could she, however, have somehow developed the disorder in connection with her laboratory work on mRNA drugs?” he asks. “Well, we do not know. But the below photo of Sahin and Türeci in the 1990s shows that as a young woman Türeci had no trace of facial paralysis.”

“One thing is sure: If Albert Bourla was suffering from partial facial paralysis, everybody would be talking about it and social media would be lit up. But Bourla is merely the CEO of a company which markets the drug,” writes Kogon.

