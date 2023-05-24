MTG Says It’s Time To Arrest Bill Clinton for Raping Children on Epstein’s Island

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has demanded the immediate prosecution of Bill Clinton over his involvement in the torture and abuse of minors on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

During an interview on The Benny Show this week, MTG declared: “Bill Clinton was on the flight log 26 times. Hillary Clinton was on the flight log. Why we’re they hanging with a known, convicted pedophile?”

“The American people deserve to know the truth. I’m for the full client list being completely revealed. The things that went on at his very famous island need to be revealed.”

“I think they need to know about former presidents and what they did on these islands.”

“We’ve seen the flight logs. We have a right to know.”

“Americans deserve to know and they need to stop hiding the information.”

“There’s a lot that Americans deserve to know.”

Slaynews.com reports: This comes after the shocking report in the Wall Street Journal that Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates over an affair Bill had with a young Russian woman.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail Bill Gates after learning about an affair Gates had with a young woman.

Epstein learned that Gates had an affair with a Russian bridge player and when Gates shot down a donation request from Epstein, Jeffrey sent him an email reminding the Microsoft founder what he knew.

According to The Wall Street Journal: “The Microsoft co-founder met the woman around 2010, when she was in her 20s.

“Epstein met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school.

“In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter.

“The email came after the convicted sex offender had struggled and failed to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase.

“The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men.”