Nancy Pelosi Is A ‘Wicked Witch’ Who Will ‘Someday Live in Hell’ Says Trump

Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, calling her a “wicked witch” who was destined to “live in hell.”

Trump’s outburst was triggered by Pelosi’s comment that he looked like a “scared puppy” when he flew to Washington, D.C. for his arraignment.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: Trump responded to jabs by Pelosi made Friday during an MSNBC interview where she claimed the former president looked like a “scared puppy” when arriving in Washington, D.C., for his arraignment related to January 6.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. ‘I saw a scared puppy,’ she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t ‘scared.’ Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Pelosi had claimed in the interview that she saw no “bravado or confidence or anything like that” when Trump arrived in D.C. for his arraignment.

“To see the president of the United States be arraigned, it was interesting to hear Mr. Dunn talk about how it felt for him in the courtroom. I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy,” she said.