Nashville Trans Mass Shooter Was Inspired by WEF To “Kill All White People”

Transgender mass shooter Audrey “Aiden” Hale’s leaked manifesto reveals that the World Economic Forum’s anti-white agenda inspired her to carry out the massacre.

Hale murdered six people at Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Green Hills, Tennessee and her manifesto was deliberately hidden by Biden’s FBI from the public.

Three pages of Hale’s manifesto were leaked on Monday and corroborated as authentic by Louder With Crowder. The leaked pages reveal that Hale aligned with the WEF’s war on Christianity and white people. She admitted in her manifesto that she wished to carry out the globalist’s vision of eradicating white Christians from the face of the earth.

BREAKING: Images confirmed AUTHENTIC by @FOXNashville



"NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Social media photos claiming to show some of the writings by The Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale are authentic, FOX 17 News has confirmed through a source."



Source: https://t.co/4sBIDgwqSv https://t.co/vDGAPPh7Oa — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

Information Liberation reports: The manifesto shows Hale meticulously planned her “DEATH DAY” and aimed to kill as many white children as she could.

“I hope I have a high death count,” Hale wrote. “Can’t believe I’m doing this, but I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.”

“Kill those kids!!! Those crackers going to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles,” Hale said. “Fuck you little shits. I wish to shoot you weakass dicks w/ your mop yellow hair.”

“Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little faggots w/ your white privileges.”

“There were several times I could have been caught especially b—ack in the summer of 2021,” Hale wrote without elaborating.

These leaked pages confirm this was an anti-white attack motivated in large part by media-pushed anti-white conspiracy theories about “white privilege.”

Thank you @elonmusk for sharing and allowing this important story to be distributed on @X without the censorship being currently imposed by other platforms #NashvilleManifesto https://t.co/o5O8VaItMv — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The leak is being censored on Facebook but was allowed on X.

The other platforms engage in constant, usually subtle, censorship.



Most of the time, you don’t even know it’s happening.



This just happens to be something that caught people’s attention, so it is hard to hide. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2023

The Nashville mayor’s office on Monday said they were working to determine how the pages were leaked.