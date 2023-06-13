WEF Orders Govt’s To BAN The Bible and Issue ‘Fact-Checked’ Version Without God

The World Economic Forum has called for religious scripture to be “rewritten” by artificial intelligence to create a globalized “new Bible.”

Yuval Noah Harari, who serves as Klaus Schwab’s right hand man at the WEF, argues that the Bible is “fake news” and full of hate speech, and the elites can use AI to replace the Bible and create a unified “religion that is actually correct.”

Harari, who is known as ‘The Prophet’ in Davos circles, made the statement while giving a speech on the “future of humanity.”

According to Harari, the power of AI can be harnessed and used to reshape spirituality into the WEF’s globalist vision of “equity” and inclusivity.

According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshiping at the altar of climate science, occult techno-communism and eugenics.

According to the WEF, God, Jesus and Christianity is “fake news” that must be dismissed by humanity.

The blasphemy doesn’t stop there. The WEF has also announced that they have been so successful in their plans that they will turn humans into gods.

The WEF is becoming increasingly hostile to Christianity and major religions. It is clear that Klaus Schwab is attempting to supplant Jesus.

According to the WEF, Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a “hackable animal” who does not have the capacity for free will.

The people at The Economist know things that most people don’t and their magazine covers have a long history of telling us in advance about the political, economic and cultural developments that the elite have in store for us.

Just one month before Harari’s speech, the Economist appeared to be signing from the same hymn sheet.

The elites laid the groundwork for this plan years ago and now they are making their move.

Klaus Schwab famously boasted about how his Young Global Leaders have taken over the world and the WEF has penetrated cabinets in all of the leading democracies.

The Covid pandemic was a dress rehearsal for the elites to turn the globe into a digital prison.

In the UK, supermarkets have begun rolling out a new WEF digital passport scheme that denies ordinary citizens the ability to buy food if they are on a blacklist for non-compliance.

According to disturbing footage posted to Twitter this week, the Aldi supermarket chain has begun denying entry to people who do not have the WEF-approved digital passport on their phones.

In the viral video, a man behind the camera showed viewers barriers blocking non-passport holders from entering the shopping area.

He’s not wrong when he says this looks like the beginnings of the digital prison in which the elites have been threatening to incarcerate us. The 15 Minute City prisons of the future have arrived in many parts of the UK.

People shopping at the high-tech store do not have to check out after scanning their phones as cameras watch what items they take, tally up the total cost and automatically remove the amount from the user’s bank account… Assuming they have complied with the elite and have a suitably high social credit score.

Of course, many Christians argue the whole process of scanning phones to enter public areas is getting people accustomed to doing so ahead of a microchip or digital tattoo being rolled out akin to the Mark of the Beast system predicted in the Bible.

Amazon and other companies have also recently launched similar shops in several countries.

All the signs suggest we are rapidly moving towards a world in which the WEF’s fake Bible will be accepted by the masses. According to the elite, humanity can be conditioned as easily as fleas in a jar.

Unfortunately for the elite, it is not going to be as easy as they thought. In recent years more and more people have begun waking up to their agenda.

Thanks to people like yourself, who have chosen to take the red pill and reject the siren song of the establishment media and their fake news, humanity now stands a fighting chance against the elite agenda.

