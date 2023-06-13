Sen. Grassley: Foreign National Who Bribed Joe Biden Kept 17 Recordings as ‘Life Insurance’

The foreign national who allegedly bribed both Joe and Hunter Biden has a stunning 17 different recordings of conversations with the pair, kept as a form of “insurance policy,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley who took to the Senate floor on Monday.

“The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. 17 such recordings,” Grassley said. Watch:

BREAKING: Sen. Chuck Grassley says the foreign national who bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has 17 different recordings of conversations he had with them that he kept as an "insurance policy."



"The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has… pic.twitter.com/O6Oo96bDu5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2023

“According to the 1023 the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national.”

TRENDING: WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms and Burn Millions of Cattle

The comments are related to the $5M bribery allegation against President Joe Biden, stemming from when he was Vice President and his son Hunter was a lobbyist believed to be selling access to the U.S. government through his father.

In related news, the chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.

The Burisma whistleblower, who has been identified as the wife of the former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the years of the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were active in Ukraine.