The foreign national who allegedly bribed both Joe and Hunter Biden has a stunning 17 different recordings of conversations with the pair, kept as a form of “insurance policy,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley who took to the Senate floor on Monday.
“The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. 17 such recordings,” Grassley said. Watch:
“According to the 1023 the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national.”
TRENDING: WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms and Burn Millions of Cattle
The comments are related to the $5M bribery allegation against President Joe Biden, stemming from when he was Vice President and his son Hunter was a lobbyist believed to be selling access to the U.S. government through his father.
In related news, the chief accountant at Ukraine’s Burisma Energy, who offered to provide US authorities with damning evidence regarding financial crimes involving Joe and Hunter Biden, has been found dead before she could testify.
The Burisma whistleblower, who has been identified as the wife of the former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin, who also died in suspicious circumstances during the years of the Obama administration when vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were active in Ukraine.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Sen. Grassley: Foreign National Who Bribed Joe Biden Kept 17 Recordings as ‘Life Insurance’ - June 13, 2023
- ‘Bravest, Most Inspiring Person I Know’: Biden Praises Topless Transgender White House Guest - June 13, 2023
- Starbucks Agrees To Stop Grooming Children, Bans Pride Decorations Halfway Pride Month - June 13, 2023