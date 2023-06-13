‘Bravest, Most Inspiring Person I Know’: Biden Praises Topless Transgender White House Guest

A transgender actress and model invited to the White House Pride party raised eyebrows on Saturday by going topless on the South Lawn.

Rose Montoya, 27, was personally invited to the White House for the Pride festivities where she met the president and first lady – before unhooking her dress and exposing her bare breasts and earning high praise from Biden.

‘Are we topless at the White House?!’ the person recording the video says, as Montoya moves her hands up and down while smiling.

Montoya shared an Instagram montage of the day with her 103,000 followers on Monday, and was seen dancing to the DJ and striking poses in front of landmarks such as the Washington monument and the Truman balcony of the White House.

Montoya is also seen meeting Jill Biden, and trying to take a selfie with the president – with the camera mistakenly on video, rather than photo.

During her meeting with Biden, she also said: ‘Trans rights are human rights.’

She captioned the video: ‘I had the honor of attending White House Pride, the largest one in history where the Pride flag flew for the first time.

‘This is trans joy. We’re here at the White House unapologetically trans, queer, and brown.’

When Montoya’s topless video went viral, she pointed out that being topless in public was not illegal in Washington DC.

She published a second video, declaring: ‘Free the nipple!’ The Idaho-born model, who began transitioning in 2015, films herself meeting her hosts.

‘Hi, Mr President!’ she says, on greeting Joe Biden. ‘Hi, how are you?’ he replies. She says: ‘It is an honor. Trans rights are human rights.’

In another part of the clip, Jill Biden tell the crowd: ‘You are loved, you are beautiful, you are heard, you belong.’

Joe Biden declares them to be ‘some of the bravest and most inspiring people I have ever known.’

The president celebrated Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community with a reveal of the Pride flag between two American flags.

But Twitter users were quick to criticize Biden, arguing the American flag should be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants, according to the US Flag Code.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted: ‘To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors.’

He then cited the US Flag Code, which reads: ‘The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.’

Dr. Roger Marshall tweeted that the display ‘is a disgrace.’

‘This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,’ he wrote.