Starbucks Agrees To Stop Grooming Children, Bans Pride Decorations Halfway Pride Month

Starbucks has agreed to stop grooming children and has banned Pride decorations in stores halfway through Pride Month following conservative pushback, the company’s workers union announced Tuesday.

Taking a cue from Target, who bowed to conservative pressure and removed transgender clothing for children and Pride merchandise, Starbucks corporate and district management are taking down the Pride decorations that have become an annual tradition in stores.

There has been a wave of conservative pushback against companies that push LGBTQ+ culture and promote transgender products for children. It started when Bud Light did a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March, and shifted to another gear when when Target displayed its Pride swimwear collection including “tuck” swimwear for male children who want to present as female. Target said it would pull back its Pride merchandise in response to the outcry.

“For the last two weeks, Starbucks workers have taken to social media to report that the company is no longer allowing Pride decorations in-store,” the Starbucks workers’ union tweeted.

In recent years, Starbucks has adopted a pro-LGBTQ stance – at least in public. This year, it even partnered with artist Tim Singleton to design a series of special Pride-themed tumblers. But according to the union, workers in stores in at least 21 states were told that all Pride decorations must come down—even in unionized stores, where Starbucks normally argues it can’t make sweeping changes without first discussing it with workers.

But Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull denied the reports, claiming there has been no change to corporate policy regarding displays for Pride or any other heritage month.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community,” he said in a statement. “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.”

“We’re deeply concerned by false information that is being spread especially as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture, and the benefits we offer our partners,” he added.