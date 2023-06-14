Fox News: “Wannabe Dictator Speaks At The White House After Having His Political Rival Arrested”

Fox News hae been taking CNN-style liberties with the news chyron under a split-screen of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The network labelled President Biden a “wannabe dictator” during a live broadcast of Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech.

Fox News was the only major cable news network to carry Trumps speech live.

Towards the end of the speech, viewers were presented with a split screen carrying a separate speech from Biden at the White House.

Below the image, the news chyron read: “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”.

TGP reports: Trump was speaking at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club about his arraignment earlier in the day in Miami in the classified documents hoax. Biden was speaking at the South Lawn of the White House at an early celebration of Juneteenth–AKA Republicans Freed the Democrats’ Slaves Day. Fox News carried Trump’s speech live in its entirety, while just showing silent video of Biden.

The Fox caption appeared in the last minute of the former 8 p.m. time slot of Tucker Carlson being guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

Earlier, Kilmeade introduced the Trump speech by calling him “the President of the United States.”