Male Bodied Trans Cyclist ‘Proud’ To Win ‘Grueling’ Women’s Race

A biological male cyclist has been bragging about winning yet another womens race.
His ‘victory’ has not surprsingly sparked outrage among women’s sports enthusiasts, with one sporting legend even branding it “a joke”.
Austin Killips ranked 1st during the North Carolina Belgian Waffle Race winning a $5,000 cash prize.
Footage soon emerged of the 27 year old trans competitor feeling proud about the ‘victory’. Kilips said: “It was just a grueling effort. I am just really proud to lay it out there and get the result”
Niamh Harris
Writer at The People's Voice