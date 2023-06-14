Police Bust Massive Pedophile Ring in Texas

Police in Texas have busted a massive pedophile ring involving a dozen pedophiles, according to reports.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) announced in a Facebook post that 11 pedophiles were arrested for trying to rape children.

The FWPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit worked alongside local, state, and federal agencies on a three-day “Online Solicitation Sting Operation.”

Slaynews.com reports: Authorities established designated locations for subjects to show up.

When the men arrived, expecting to meet with a child, where they were subsequently arrested, a police spokesperson told TheBlaze.

Each of the suspects was charged with one or more counts of online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony in Texas.

The media alert stated that authorities used several online platforms to communicate with the suspects.

The individuals they snared were pedophiles who were “actively seeking to engage in sexual conduct with children under the age of 17.”

According to police, 42-year-old Daniel Alford of Fort Worth is a registered sex offender.

Alford went to a location where he allegedly thought he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old.

Alford allegedly spoke sexually with a law enforcement agent he thought he was 16 years old.

Other Fort Worth suspects include 24-year-old Joshua Whitfield.

Whitfield, who was already on probation for a robbery case, allegedly thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex.

This was also allegedly true of Jimmy Johns, a 52-year-old.

A fourth Fort Worth suspect, Christopher Upton, 29, is accused of having attempted to meet a 16-year-old for sex, as well.

1 of 2 #BreakingNews



Online Solicitation Sting Operation pic.twitter.com/chr0GZpXgk — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2023

Lyle Campbell-Gergen, a 34-year-old from North Richland Hills, Texas, allegedly believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

23-year-old Kristofer Kane of Richmond Hills, Texas, allegedly believed he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex, according to authorities.

Along with 33-year-old Kautik Patel of Cleburne, Texas, even a 19-year-old was allegedly caught trying to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

In addition, Jonathan Bailey, a 26-year-old from Garland, Texas, and Joshua Blackmon, a 24-year-old from Aubrey, Texas, were allegedly arrested for attempting to meet a 16-year-old for sex.

The only accused man not to have his mugshot shared by authorities was Brian Swift.

55-year-old Swift allegedly sent explicit pictures of himself to someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl.

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in the sting, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Secret Service, and Immigration Customs and Enforcement, as well as several local police departments.

Forth Worth Police confirmed that “none of the accused [were] working as part of a group, nor [was] there a network of individuals.”