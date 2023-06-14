WEF Says ‘Emotionless AI’ Will Replace World Governments by 2030

The WEF has declared that “non-organic entities” and “emotionless algorithms” will replace world leaders and politicians by the year 2030.

According to Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, within the next few years governments will be replaced by entities that are not organic. “They don’t breathe; they don’t have emotions,” Harari boasted in a new interview.

“The potential of AI is much, much bigger than any historical revolution – it’s really a biological revolution,” Harari said, claiming that up until now, all life is organic – but soon that will no longer be the case. “This is at least an idea of inorganic lifeforms. That’s the biggest thing that’s happened on Earth in over four billion years.”

Harari believes that a new global religion will soon replace all of the old religions, and has announced that the WEF is already harnessing AI to rewrite the Bible to remove all references to God and Jesus.

“Here we have intelligent design – but not the intelligent design of the creation that’s in the Bible, a real intelligent design,” Harari excitedly stated. “We are designing the AI, and then the AI will design maybe the next generation of AI, so it’s a completely different kind of process.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Using the example of how bank loans are processed today not by actual humans but rather by computer algorithms, Harari explained how the future of the planet involves robots and computers replacing all humans – a new kind of evolution, in his view.

“It’s very practical: today when you apply to the bank for a loan and the bank basically lets an algorithm design your fate, and the algorithm says ‘no, don’t give this lady a loan.’ And you ask the bank why, and they say they don’t know; the algorithm said no,” Harari said.

“Even the people who designed the algorithm don’t understand the decision that it is making.”

Over the last 20 years, Harari went on to reveal, the smartest people in the world have been working on “the problem of how to hack human beings and control them through the screens, through the smartphones.

“I’m no match to them,” he says. “If I give them access, they win.”

Smartphones, it turns out, were designed as spying devices to monitor people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without the need for actual human agents from the government to keep an eye on people. Harari spoke all about this, using the KGB as an example from the past of how things had to be done before the age of computers and AI and smartphones.

On the topic of homosexuality and other LGBT lifestyles, Harari believes that they are all natural in any shape or form they take because if they were not, then such acts and behaviors would not even be possible.

“If homosexuality was against nature, it just couldn’t exist,” Harari argues. “Things against nature are, for example, driving faster than the speed of light. You don’t need human rules against them, they just can’t happen – it’s impossible.”