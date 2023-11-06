Nearly A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Who Died From The Covid Jab

A recent survey has revealed that almost a quarter of Americans believe they know someone who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Even more people say they might be willing to become plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers.

The data comes from the latest national telephone and online Rasmussen Reports which was conducted on October 26 and 29-30, 2023, using a sample size of 1,110 American adults.

TGP reports: The survey found that 24% of American adults claim to know someone personally who died due to the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. In contrast, a significant 69% of respondents stated they don’t know anyone who died from being vaccinated against the virus.

Furthermore, the survey delved into the potential legal ramifications of these beliefs.

A notable 42% of respondents expressed that they would ‘likely’ join a major class-action lawsuit against big pharma if one were to file a lawsuit concerning vaccine side effects. This includes 24% who said it’s ‘very likely’ they’d join such a lawsuit.

On the other hand, 47% of those surveyed ‘aren’t likely’ to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, with 25% stating it’s ‘not at all likely’ they would participate. An additional 11% remain uncertain.