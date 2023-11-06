Nearly A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Who Died From The Covid Jab

A recent survey has revealed that almost a quarter of Americans believe they know someone who died from side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Even more people say they might be willing to become plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The data comes from the latest national telephone and online Rasmussen Reports which was conducted on October 26 and 29-30, 2023, using a sample size of 1,110 American adults.
TGP reports: The survey found that 24% of American adults claim to know someone personally who died due to the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. In contrast, a significant 69% of respondents stated they don’t know anyone who died from being vaccinated against the virus.
Furthermore, the survey delved into the potential legal ramifications of these beliefs.
A notable 42% of respondents expressed that they would ‘likely’ join a major class-action lawsuit against big pharma if one were to file a lawsuit concerning vaccine side effects. This includes 24% who said it’s ‘very likely’ they’d join such a lawsuit.
On the other hand, 47% of those surveyed ‘aren’t likely’ to join a class-action lawsuit against vaccine makers, with 25% stating it’s ‘not at all likely’ they would participate. An additional 11% remain uncertain.
The survey also highlighted some demographic differences. For instance, more men (51%) than women (44%) claim to know someone who died from vaccine side effects.Adults under 40 are less likely to know someone who died from the virus but are more inclined to join a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine side effects. Interestingly, men under 40 are particularly likely to say they’d join a class-action lawsuit.Racial differences were also evident in the survey results. While 43% of white respondents said they know someone who died from the COVID-19 virus, this number rises to 52% for black respondents and 57% for other minorities.However, fewer whites (20%) than blacks (28%) or other minorities (32%) claim to know someone who died from vaccine side effects. Black respondents were found to be more willing to join a class-action lawsuit for vaccine side effects.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Bill Gates Is Funding The Deforestation Of 70 Million Acres….To Reduce Global Warming - November 6, 2023
- Netanyahu Defies All Calls For Gaza Ceasefire - November 6, 2023
- Parents Face Domestic Abuse Charges For Not Using Their Child’s Preferred Pronoun - November 6, 2023