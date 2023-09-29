Documents Show Biden Admin & DHS Knew Surge Was Coming To The Border But Did Nothing

Internal documents reportedly show that the Biden administration and the DHS knew that an unprecendented migrant surge was coming to the southern border and did nothing.

If this is true it would suggest that the Biden White House and the Democrats wanted the border crisis to happen.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

The Department of Homeland Security was aware that a large population of migrants was preparing to cross the southern border months before a near-record number surged into the country this month, internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show—but appears to have taken no action to forestall an influx that has overwhelmed local officials across the United States.

The documents show that Mexican immigration authorities have seen a spike in apprehensions since May, an indication that border crossings were likely to rise, and that federal agencies documented a large buildup of migrants on the Mexican side of the border at the beginning of September.

The White House, which has struggled to counteract the surge of migrants that began when President Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, is pointing the finger at Republicans, arguing that GOP lawmakers in Congress are responsible for the problem because they have stymied the president’s proposals for immigration reform. But Biden’s problems on the southern border have put him at odds with Democratic officials, as Democratic leaders in cities like Chicago and New York have struggled to deal with tens of thousands of new arrivals, which are forcing lawmakers there to consider sharp budget cuts to pay for housing and other social services.