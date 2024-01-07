New York City Just Gave Hundreds of George Floyd BLM Rioters $24K Checks

While the January 6 protestors rot in jail, Black Lives Matter rioters are enriched to the tune of $24,000 each.

The City of New York has paid more than 300 George Floyd rioters $24,000 each for detaining them during the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots in the Bronx which caused millions of dollars worth of damage to local businesses and property owners.

The Jan 6 protestors rot in jail.



— Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) January 6, 2024

The checks are the result of a class action lawsuit settlement agreement involving protesters who were arrested during a rally in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on the night of June 4, 2020, in defiance of an 8pm curfew issued by the city. In response, New York City police officers arrested approximately 300 people marching in a neighborhood of the Bronx after reportedly boxing them in, according to The New York Times.

Around 100 of the defendants have already settled with the city outside of court, but hundreds more and now eligible to receive the settlement payments.

The class action lawsuit was brought forward by five protesters, which included a music teacher, a special needs teacher, a former Peace Corps member and her midwife and a man only described as someone who “decided to speak up for a change,” according to The New York Post.

“We had every right to protest, yet, the City of New York made an explicit statement that day that the people of the Bronx are at will to be terrorized,” said one of the plaintiffs in a social media post.