Official Study Warns Vaccinated Two Times More Likely To Get COVID Than Unvaccinated

A new study has revealed that vaccinated people are two times more likely to catch COVID than their unvaccinated counterparts.

According to a survey conducted on over 16,000 people by Steve Kirsch, fully vaccinated people are at greater risk of getting COVID and being hospitalized as a result.

Steve Kirsch reports: I am writing this at the 16,736 mark in the database. The database may be gamed after this.

The results were stunningly self-consistent. If there is a significant bias, I can’t find it.

Here are some charts plotted from the pivot tables:

The colors represent the number of COVID infections reported. If you are totally unvaccinated, you have a 36% chance of NOT getting COVID (top graph, blue bar in the first column). If you took all the shots like they told you to do, then it was 2x less likely you’d be COVID free (rightmost blue section in the “very high” bar).

You’ll notice that the unvaccinated have the greatest blue area (0 COVID infections).

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers:

Let’s drill into the number of 0 COVID infections for the unvaccinated vs.

Let’s compare the “No vaccines at all” vs. the “High” and “Very high” groups. If I choose just Very high, the vaccine looks even worse, so I’m trying to be as accommodating as possible.

The 2×2 matrix looks like this:

[ 11+1609, 4463-(11+1609) ]

[ 1+368+183, 948+1616 – (1+368+183) ]

The bottom line is:

Odds Ratio: 2.0769548394989985

Confidence Interval: (1.8565010966269044, 2.323586780075697)

Z-Score: 12.766715746271233

P-Value: 4.0149631491125137e-39

Something caused the unvaccinated to be 2X less likely to get COVID. I wonder what it is. Something the unvaccinated all have in common. Hmmm….

It is amazing that nobody who believes in the vaccine will do their own survey, isn’t it? Now you know why.

If you got COVID, your risk of hospitalization is exactly the same regardless of your vaccination status.

So the COVID vaccinated were never less likely to be hospitalized. That was a lie.

Here’s how to do the math:

Risk of hospitalization for the unvaxxed: 74/4447 = .0166

Risk of hospitalization for the heavily vaxxed (right two columns, select row for 1 hospitalization): (26+14)/(947+1610)= .0156

These are essentially the same, a tad higher for the unvaccinated (which is a surprise but that’s what the data shows). But since the unvaxxed are 2x less likely to get COVID in the first place, you want to be unvaccinated, no question.

Note: It is amazing to me how the pro-vax people will claim my results are useless, but if it finds some data favorable to the vaccine, that data is legit (and the rest is not). We’ll see what happens here… if they say the survey is legit, they cannot cherry pick the parts they like. All or nothing.

My Twitter surveys were similar

The unvaccinated were more likely to have fewer cases of COVID than the vaccinated.

My Twitter followers are nearly 90% COVID unvaccinated. But the questions are directed to vaccinated and unvaccinated followers:

The two surveys below were the most stunning. One is with the unvaccinated, the other is with the vaccinated. What’s stunning is the relative heights of the first two bars relative to the third bar. This is consistent with the Substack survey… The unvaccinated are less likely to have COVID than the vaccinated.

Look at the survey above… the FULLY unvaccinated (unvaccinated for all vaccines) did even better than the COVID unvaccinated below (although the question was a big ambiguous, you have to assume it was read both ways and was a mix of the no COVID and no all vaccine group).

So both the Substack and Twitter surveys were large and the data clearly showed the unvaccinated were better off.

Where is their survey showing I’m wrong?

I am still waiting to see the data on their side. They seem to want to keep it hidden. No local, state, or federal will ever release the vax-death records. Do you think they might be hiding something?

Fact checker notice

And fact checkers are always welcome to check all 16,000+ responses. The survey was done in <24 hours.

Nobody knew what my objective was; I just asked how many times they had COVID.

Bottom line

The CDC lied; people died.

In general:

The vaccines in general make you 2X as likely to get COVID .

. If you do get COVID (which is half as likely for the unvaccinated), the COVID vaccines do NOTHING to reduce your risk of hospitalization . They are lying about that. This is why no state or country in the world will ever release their vaccine-death record level data. If the data was good, they’d be making it mandatory for everyone to download it. They would be teaching it in schools.

. They are lying about that. This is why no state or country in the world will ever release their vaccine-death record level data. If the data was good, they’d be making it mandatory for everyone to download it. They would be teaching it in schools. The vaccines will increase your risk of dying from COVID if you do get COVID by up to 3x. My analysis on the CMS Nursing home data shows that clearly. The odd-ratio of 2 months post COVID vaccine (to give it a chance to be administered and work) vs. just before the vaccine rollout, shows an OR of over 3 with a z-score over 21. Stay tuned for that one in a Substack coming up soon!

So do not get vaccinated unless you are trying to die. OK?

As always, if you disagree, post your survey record-level data and analysis. Or show us your analysis of my data showing it is invalid.

Please forward this to your friends and save a life or two.