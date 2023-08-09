Peruvian Villagers Are Reporting Nightly Attacks by 7ft Shapeshifting Reptilians Resembling Green Goblin

Terrified villagers in a rural district of Alto Nanay, Peru, claim they are under attack by 7ft tall shapeshifting reptilians which they have dubbed “face peelers” or “pelacaras,” which are strange beings believed to feast on human fat and organs.

According to the locals, the reptilians have large heads and yellowish eyes, bear a striking resemblance to Green Goblin from Spiderman, and have been launching nightly attacks on the community since 11 July.

One recent incident involved a 15-year-old girl who was reportedly grabbed from behind and had her throat slashed when she resisted. The community members say they are living in fear, unable to sleep at night due to the constant threat.

The allegations have been made by members of the Ikitu indigenous people, who have described the reptilians as being immune to their hunting weapons. The villagers are now urging the Peruvian military to intervene and protect them from these intruders.

They claim that the reptilians wear protective armor and have unique floating abilities, using round-shaped shoes with a red light on the heel.

Community leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila stated, “These gentlemen are aliens. They appear to be armored like the Green Goblin from Spider-Man. I shot one of them twice and he wasn’t injured; he rose and disappeared. We’re very frightened about what’s happening here in our community.”

Pictured: A man with bandages around his head who was supposedly attacked is helped by two other villages

The villagers have taken matters into their own hands by conducting night patrols to hunt down the alien attackers. They have requested military presence from the authorities, but reaching the remote community from Iquitos City requires a challenging 10-hour river trip.

Some villagers have likened the aliens to “pelacaras,” strange beings believed to feast on human fat and organs.

After one attack, a 15-year-old girl (pictured) had to be taken to hospital. Local reports said she sustained neck injuries

Authorities are taking the reports seriously and have visited the area, touring the village perimeter, including the location of the alleged attack on the teenager. However, it is unclear if any evidence was found to support the villagers’ claims or if the government plans to deploy military personnel to the area for an extended period.

Peruvian culture is rife with ancient tales about reptilians. The Peruvian city of Chiclayo has a statue dedicated to the ancient god Morrop, the reptilian god, also known as the god of the Afterlife.

The Peruvian city of Chiclayo has a monument dedicated to the ancient god Morrop, the reptilian.

However, in Ikitu the situation remains tense as the villagers seek protection and answers amid the unexplained attacks by these mysterious and seemingly impervious creatures.