Pete Buttigieg’s Best Friend Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Exploiting 500+ Children

Former Maryland mayor Patrick Wojahn has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a sickening array of child sex charges including possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, according to the Baltimore Banner.
Patrick Wojahn, a close friend and mentee of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, was the mayor of College Park — home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus — until March when he was arrested.
Wojahn plead guilty to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
Prince George’s County officials said an investigation was launched in February after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them a social media account had distributed suspected child pornography.
Detectives traced the account to Mayor Wojahn, authorities said.
Wojahn pleaded guilty in August to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
The former mayor’s husband, Dave Kolesar, is standing by him and arguing that he is a good person: “In spite of everything, I continue to look up to him. To my husband, I want to say I love you.”
Back in 2019, Wojahn called Buttigieg his “buddy” and said that he was even mentored by the now-Secretary of Transportation.
“I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015. I went to the US Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in DC in January [2015] and he was assigned to be my buddy,” Wojahn said in 2019 during an interview.
“I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship.”
