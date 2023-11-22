Bill Gates Complains ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Are Making His ‘Super Important Work’ Much Harder

Unelected world health czar Bill Gates slammed “conspiracy theorists” for making his “super important work” pushing vaccines on children in developing countries “much harder”, during an appearance on Trevor Noah’s podcast Thursday.

Gates also took the opportunity to deny allegations that he pushed Covid vaccines on the public as part of a plot to depopulate the world, slamming the idea as an “oversimplistic explanation.”

According to Gates, conspiracy theories that he is engaged in a global scheme to harm the human population for his own benefit are wide of the mark and “kind of shocking.”

Gates also told Noah a story about a woman who approached him on the streets of Seattle.

He claims the woman, framed as a “wild conspiracy theorist,” accused him of using mRNA technology to track and control humanity.

“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Gosh, I really don’t need to track you; I’m sorry. Let me take the chip out of you,’” Gates said as he and Noah roared with laughter.

Gates then denied allegations that he pushed vaccines as part of a globalist plot to depopulate the Earth, keep tabs on citizens, and alter their DNA.

The globalist billionaire also appeared to reference “The Real Anthony Fauci,” the bestselling book by presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The fact that a book that talks about Fauci and I having an evil plot, killing millions of children with vaccines—the fact that could sell so well, you know, was just another surprise to me about human nature and how having an oversimplistic explanation about what was going on or the motivations, that was kind of shocking,” Gates said.

He added that while he was not necessarily concerned about the attitude toward him personally.

Gates claims that he is worried about the attitude toward vaccines, which he says has been “damning.”

“Getting kids to take things like the measles vaccine is super important in many countries,” Gates said.

“You know, that’s the difference between life and death.

“So, the skepticism about vaccines or medicine is very high and that’s making our health work a lot harder.”