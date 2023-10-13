Police Detective Investigating Link Between mRNA and Infant Deaths Arrested By Trudeau Regime

The Trudeau regime has charged a Canadian police detective and put her on trial for investigating the possible link between infant deaths and mRNA vaccines.

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus faces internal ‘Discreditable Conduct’ charges for initiating a criminal investigation into possible connections between nine sudden infant deaths and the COVID vaccine status of the mothers.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Grus, an experienced detective with the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Section, was initially suspended without pay in January 2022 for refusing to declare her private medical information. The Ottawa Police Service mandated that all employees were to be injected with the experimental mRNA gene therapies widely known as the ‘COVID vaccine’.

The detective then became the subject of an internal investigation alleging that she “self initiated an unauthorized project” and accessed police records about nine sudden infant deaths. The Ottawa Police formally charged Grus in July, 2022. Her next appearance before the internal court is on September 15, 2022.

Donald Best reports: After I covered the case on my Twitter feed, numerous sources supplied me with copies of an email purportedly sent by Detective Grus to then-Chief of Police Peter Sloly and many other police colleagues in September, 2021.

I will have much more to say about this case in the coming days, but for now I have satisfied myself that the following email was written and sent by Detective Helen Grus. It is an accurate copy of the words, but I have broken a few of the longer paragraphs into shorter sections for readability, and added ‘(Ottawa City Manager)’ to clarify the role of Steven Kanellakos who is mentioned in the email.

Following is the text of an email sent by Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus to her police colleagues in September of 2021.***

Helen Grus #1631 Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section September, 2021 To my dear police family, Over 18 years ago, I joined OPS and have never regretted the blessed opportunity I was afforded. There is no greater happiness in life than to help those truly in need. I am doubly blessed as I have been granted the good fortune of serving our communities proudly with you. Being raised by God fearing parents who fled socialistic regimes where citizen’s rights to education, jobs, housing and freedom of travel were restricted based on their religious beliefs and political affiliations. I was taught life was to be lived with dignity, honour, always seeking the truth and always staying true to and loving your family, your country and God! Family extends to friends, colleagues, neighbours and the community as a whole. I can say without a doubt, my family has given me strength, happiness and support throughout the years. Never does a day go by that I do not thank God for my family and this life I love! Canada’s Constitution and our Charter of Rights and Freedoms have made Canada an amazing place to call home. As a police officer, I am honoured to have solemnly sworn to uphold this Constitution, which protects all our citizens’ rights and freedoms. I am a proud Canadian who loves my county. My faith in God is strong. Everything just fell into place throughout my entire life; family, friends, good health, amazing career, the list is endless. Some call it chance, I consider my life to be blessed by someone much greater than you or I. This past year and a half has been challenging for everyone. Watching news releases each day I fell back on my investigative skills directing me to seek out the source information in attempts to corroborate the doom and gloom of each day’s news reports on Covid-19 deaths, cases, prevention, transmission etc. I have researched countless peer-reviewed medical studies, government sites providing statistics, documents and data. I further have had extensive discussions with physicians, psychologists, community members who have suffered in result of not only the virus itself but also the crippling effects of the lockdowns; lost employment, mental health, discourse amongst friends, families and communities. To be clear, I do not deny that people have contracted SARS-CoV-2; with varying outcomes including succumbing to the virus. I do have serious concerns with the worldwide silencing of doctors, virologists, biologists, pharmacists, psychologists etc. Prior to submitting any further disclosure about my informed medical decisions in relation to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination status, I wish to have OPS or designate answer the following: What is the probability of fatality from SARS-CoV-2 in Ottawa, Ontario and Canada? What is the probability of recovery from SARS-CoV-2 in Ottawa, Ontario and Canada? How do annual death rates compare from 2000 to date in Ottawa, Ontario and Canada? What is the guidance for certifying deaths from SARS-CoV-2 in Canada and why did the WHO alter the criteria at the onset of the proclaimed pandemic in relation to the guidance for certifying deaths from SARS-CoV-2? Has OPS reviewed the available databases of material adverse effects reported to date for people who have received the EUA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2? Is OPS aware of the adverse effects their own membership has experienced upon receipt of the EUA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2? Can you provide evidence that fully vaccinated persons do not contribute to the transmission of SARS-CoV-2? Can you provide evidence that increased vaccinations do not contribute to the evolution of the new variants? Can you provide evidence that the mandated EUA vaccines will be equally effective against newer variants? Can you provide evidence that conventional pharmaceutical treatments which are fully safety-tested, licenced and approved, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, are ineffective? Are you aware that all vaccine producers; Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have been granted indemnity and bear no liability for the consequences of their vaccines which are only in clinical trial phase and being distributed under Emergency Orders? Will OPS take full legal and financial liability for any injuries, adverse effects and/or death occurring to members following the receipt of any EUA vaccine potentially mandated? Please understand, I love policing and I love coming to work each and every day. I do not wish to be insubordinate. I do not wish to be accommodated. I feel I can continue my regular duties in SACA safely and effectively without having to disclose my personal medical decision. I maintain my health with nutritious eating, exercise and attempt to acquire proper rest. I monitor my health with medical check-ups and as requested; complete the requested daily screening. I do not envy the position of our decision makers and policy makers as the public outcry is extensive. It is my informed opinion that much of the fear-based decision are based on the hear-say of the media’s non-stop narrative. Having spoken to numerous colleagues at OPS, I do request OPS management, including Health & Safety check on the Mental Health of our members. Many are not only carrying the burden of the past year; responding to the rise in suicides and attempt suicides, seeing the destructive rise of opioid related deaths, overall mental health decline of society. Most recently, the members that take pride in the rights and freedoms of our great nation are struggling with the strong-arm approach of “Employees who refuse to comply with the requirements of this policy will not be permitted in the workplace and may be subject to a variety of consequences, which can include leave without pay or discipline, up to and including dismissal”, by (Ottawa City Manager) Steven Kanellakos. This has caused great stress to members, in a time when all members working at OPS have the right to work in an environment that is respectful and free of harassment and discrimination. All members have an individual responsibility to contribute to creating and maintaining a respectful workplace. I conclude with a request for you to listen to Dr Julie Ponesse’s podcast, professor of Ethics at Western University. I am proudly committed to protecting the safety, security and quality of life to our communities; side by side with my brothers and sisters in blue. God Bless and Stay Safe, Helen Grus #1631 SACA, OPS

*** NOTE from Donald Best about the sources of this email… ***

After I started reporting on the Detective Helen Grus case, I received numerous copies of the above email. For readability, I have broken a few of the longer paragraphs into shorter sections.

To assist those unfamiliar with Ottawa, I also inserted the words ‘(Ottawa City Manager)’ before the name ‘Steven Kanellakos’. The words ‘(Ottawa City Manager)’ were not in the copies of the email that I received.

Should there be any question about the accuracy of the email, I can be reached at info@donaldbest.ca

Download the .pdf version here… 202109 Helen Grus OPS email corrected

(Note: The original pdf and article split Det. Grus’ Question #4 at ‘WHO…’ This is now corrected. August 16, 2022 21:30hrs. Barrie, Ontario time.)

Twitter: @DonaldBestCA original thread on the Detective Helen Grus case…