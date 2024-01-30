Putin Vows To Send Nuclear Weapons To Cuba if US-UK Nuclear Arms Transfer Goes Ahead

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to send nuclear weapons to Cuba for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962 following the announcement the US plans to transfer nuclear weapons to the UK in three weeks.

Pentagon documents revealed the US. has prepared several strategic nuclear warheads for shipment to the UK, marking the first such transfer in 15 years.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The return of US nuclear weapons to the UK is part of a NATO program to develop and upgrade nuclear sites in response to heightened tensions with the Kremlin since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

However, Moscow has issued a warning of “escalation” if US nuclear warheads are transferred to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, UK, declaring the transfer “crosses a red line.”

🚨 BREAKING: RUSSIA CONSIDERS SENDING NUKES TO CUBA | FIRST TIME IN 62 YEARS



Moscow is reportedly considering sending Nuclear Weapons to Cuba – it would be the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.



Is this in response to the U.S. sending nukes to the UK?



Sources:… https://t.co/kC3WWfIMXz pic.twitter.com/NLS50O6d77 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 30, 2024

According to Russian media, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters to send a clear and concise message to Washington D.C.

“Nyet, nyet, nyet,” said Lavrov. “We have told you time and again not to send nuclear weapons to our doorstep in Europe. What part of nyet do you not understand?”

According to Putin, nobody in their right mind should attempt to intimidate Russia with nuclear arms or brinkmanship.

If such an attack was detected, Putin said, “such a number of our missiles – hundreds, hundreds – would appear in the air that not a single enemy would have a chance of survival”.

TRENDING: Russia Declares COVID Pandemic Was Strategic Operation To Control Humanity

Putin announced in October that Russia had successfully tested a next-generation strategic missile and declined to rule out the possibility of carrying out weapons tests involving nuclear blasts for the first time in more than three decades.

Putin also announced that Moscow had successfully tested the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile with a range of thousands of miles.

He also told an annual gathering of analysts and journalists that Russia was finishing work on its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, another key element of its new generation of nuclear weapons.