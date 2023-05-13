RFK Jr. Drops Bombshell: “Big Pharma Drugs Responsible for Rise in Mass Shootings”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a series of truth bombs recently by exposing the links between Big Pharma drugs and the rise in mass shootings in America.

The 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate pointed out that there’s a proven link between SSRI antidepressant users and mass shootings during an interview with Mark Steyn.

According to RFK Jr, the Democrats and the mainstream media usually target guns following a mass shooting event, rather than the person pulling the trigger.

“With all of these shootings, nobody’s looking at the pharmaceutical contribution to that,” Kennedy noted.

“Anecdotally, it appears that almost every one of these shooters were on SSRIs or some other psychiatric drug.”

“And this is only happening in America where all of these people are taking these psychiatric drugs.”

“We take four times as many [psychiatric drugs] as any other country in the West,” he added.

“The average European country, something happened.”

“Prior to the introduction of Prozac, those shootings just were almost unknown, and now they’re an everyday affair.”

“But NIH will not study that because it will offend the pharmaceutical industry.”

“And it’s something that we ought to be studying.”

Slaynews.com reports: President Donald Trump also touched on the subject during his CNN town hall event earlier this week.

While discussing Second Amendment rights on Wednesday night, Trump noted the mental health problem in America that is often ignored as Democrats push for gun control.

