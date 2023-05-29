Russia Says Evidence Of Avian Flu Pathogens With 40% Kill Rate In Humans, Found At US Biolab In Ukraine

Russia has accused the United States of experimenting with Avian flu pathogens, with up to a 40% lethality rate in humans, at an American biolab in Ukraine.

In a statement released on Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) claimed it had recovered deadly samples of avian flu virus strains “with high potential for epidemic spread” at a US biolab in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

⚡️@mod_russia: Documents seized in the veterinary laboratory of the Biosphere Reserve in Askania Nova, Kherson region, confirm the involvement of the Kharkov Institute of Veterinary Medicine in the work of 🇺🇸 UP-8 & P-444 Projects and preparations for the Flu-Fly-Way project. pic.twitter.com/BoB4yB7Y8N — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) May 26, 2023

⚡️ Read in full briefing by @mod_russia on US military-biological activity.



▪️ Evidence of the research of dangerous pathogens in Ukraine

▪️ Development of biological weapons by the US

▪️ Establishment of BSL-4 biolabs abroad by the US



📖 https://t.co/ocZoPmxSB4 pic.twitter.com/kDngcI1uix — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) May 26, 2023 Officials claimed:



The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to analyse the military and biological activities of the U.S. and its allies in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.



We noted earlier that during the special military operation, documentary evidence was obtained confirming that employees of the Biosphere Reserve in Askania Nova, Kherson region, were studying the migration routes of migratory birds and selecting and transferring biological material abroad.



The task force of the Russian Ministry of Defence together with officers of the Federal Security Service and Rosselkhoznadzor have confirmed the collection and certification of avian influenza virus strains with a high potential for epidemic spread and the ability to cross the species barrier, particularly the H5N8 strain, whose lethality in human transmission can reach 40%. Remember that 1% of new coronavirus infections result in death.

Despite efforts by the Reserve’s staff to destroy the biomaterials by cutting off the power to the refrigeration units and destroying the cryopreservoir with liquid nitrogen, specialists from the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defence found traces of genetic material of highly pathogenic avian influenza, Newcastle disease virus, and avuloviruses even in the samples that had undergone decomposition.

According to the employees who remained in the Reserve, the Ukrainian side offered them a large cash reward for removing or destroying the research results.

Documents seized in the Reserve’s veterinary laboratory confirm the involvement of the Kharkov Institute of Veterinary Medicine in the work of the American UP-8 and P-444 Projects and preparations for the Flu-Fly-Way project.

Their goal was to evaluate the circumstances in which the transmission of diseases associated with economically significant infections may become uncontrollable, result in economic harm, and constitute a threat to food security.

It is necessary to emphasize that once more that the U.S. Department of Defense, an organisation that has nothing to do with the research of bird migratory routes, commissioned the projects.

Meanwhile democrats, neocons and the media have been attempting to demonize out at anyone who raises concerns about clandestine US biolabs in Ukraine.

After the undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in Eurasia Victoria Nuland admitted to the existence of US-backed biolabs in Ukraine in March 2022, it took less that 24 hours for the then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to say that reports of biolabs in Ukraine were fake news propagated by Russia

Mitt Romney also lashed out at former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accusing her of spreading ‘treasonous lies’ for simply talking about the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine. He said, “Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives.”