Scientific American Declares It Is ‘Misinformation’ That There Are Two Sexes

Scientific American has publicly declared that it is “misinformation” to suggest that there are only two sexes.

According to the outlet, the claim that there can be no more than two sexes is “being used against transgender people” in order to target “gender-affirming medical care.”

Modernity.news reports: The article states that there are three types of “misinformation,” and they are “oversimplifying scientific knowledge, fabricating and misinterpreting research, and promoting false equivalences.”

Three types of misinformation are being used against transgender people: oversimplifying scientific knowledge, fabricating and misinterpreting research, and promoting false equivalences. https://t.co/1AOp6Bk6A2 — Scientific American (@sciam) April 20, 2024

The piece asserts that “Many of the arguments against trans rights center on the idea that transness itself is not legitimate—that there are just two sexes, period.”

There are only two sexes though.

It then turns to ‘scientist’ Simón(e) Sun, a self described trans(sexual) ándrógýne \ (neuro)biologist, pronouns in bio person and notes “You describe this idea as ‘sex essentialism.’ Can you explain that term, and talk about how it shapes the debate.”

They/she then states “Essentialism is the idea that you can take any phenomenon that is complex and distill it down to a particular set of traits. In the case of sex essentialism, the idea is that you can sufficiently describe sex by a few particular characteristics. In this debate, it used to be chromosomes, now it’s gametes (egg and sperm cells).”

Yeah, that is biology 101 and no matter how many times they/she says it’s changed and that anyone who doesn’t agree is a ‘transphobe’, it hasn’t.

Few things better demonstrate how reliant anti-trans advocates are on pseudoscientific disinformation than the desperate replies to this post. https://t.co/o1mSsWNgy5 — Simón(e) Sun, PhD simonesun.bsky.social (@simonedsun) April 21, 2024

They/she continues, “The target is always moving, because if you want to make something binary, then you need to find the most binary characteristic. Today, sex essentialism boils all of sex down to the gametes that a person produces.”

Again, biology 101.

“But biology is just not that simple,” Sun continues, adding “The sex essentialist perspective is completely wrong about the biology of how sex characteristics arise.”

It is that simple though.

The piece goes on in this vein, throws in ‘hate’ and ‘prejudice’ and climate change and Donald Trump, all to push the ideological agenda that life-altering drugs and surgeries shouldn’t be challenged.

Men can’t be lesbians and gay kids don’t need to be chemically castrated. — Chris {∜} (@ChrisFourOhFour) April 21, 2024

How are you not bankrupt yet?



I mean financially, we can all see how ethically bankrupt you are. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 21, 2024

No. We just know it's impossible to change sex. That's all. Now, be off with you. — Dr P (@Psychgirl211) April 21, 2024

Oh dear. Your magazine doesn't merit its title. — Clive Simpson (@QueensSpeechUK) April 21, 2024

Oh look at you, using all three of those “misinformation” techniques to push a completely false ideology — Dr Alan Bleaching. PpDc DPhil(a) (@alanbleaching) April 21, 2024

This publication is ideologically captured. — EvanC137 (@EvanC137) April 20, 2024

There was a time when Scientific American was focused on science, and not ideologically-driven spin in the name of social justice.



Can we get that back please? — Kevin in Canada (@kjbrosha) April 20, 2024

Modern science — in the name of progress — has gone from trying to understand reality to denying it altogether.



Scientific progressivism is a religion. Don't be fooled by the fact that its priests wear lab coats. https://t.co/7VQnvuW2JQ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2024

@sciam is ideologically captured thus is not a serious publication. “Misinformation” is a label given by the ideologically captured for opinions they don’t like. — JLRed (@JLRed5) April 20, 2024

Maybe you guys should check out alchemy and do an article or two about how awesome and scientifically accurate it is.



Horoscopes too. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 21, 2024

One type of misinformation is being used to prop up transgender ideology: Denial of the fact that there are only two biological sexes.



You're complicit in the erasure of women. Congratulations. — Pardon My Mess (@PardonMyMess) April 20, 2024

I got to:

“The sex essentialist perspective is completely wrong about the biology of how sex characteristics arise,” realised your entire article is based on making statements while offering zero counter argument facts and decided not to waste my time.@scisci is a joke.🤡 — Heavy Lies The Crown (@CrownOnMyFrown) April 21, 2024

A tactic trans ideologues use is pretending a pseudoscience is “elevated science” people just “don’t understand.” Science uses categories and classifications, like sex, to organize. Human sex is binary and immutable. Science does not mean something must be difficult to categorize — Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) April 21, 2024

All of this comes in the wake of a major long term study in the UK that concluded that treatment gender-confused children have been offered was built entirely on “shaky foundations” and that there is “no good evidence to support the global clinical practice of prescribing hormones to under-18s to pause puberty or transition to the opposite sex.”

The author of the review, retired consultant paediatrician Dr Cass, formerly the president of the Royal College of Paediatrics, called the evidence for life altering drugs “remarkably weak” and warned that transgender activists are the ones “deliberately spread(ing) misinformation.”

Since the review was published, Cass has been subject to abuse and cannot use public transport over fears for her safety.