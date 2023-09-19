Sound of Freedom’s Tim Ballard Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations By 7 Anonymous Women

Tim Ballard, the real-life inspiration for the summer blockbuster movie Sound of Freedom, has been accused of sexual misconduct by seven anonymous women, according to an investigation by far-left Vice News.

According to the Vice News report, the women at the center of the investigation have not only declined to identify themselves, they have also declined to comment on their accusations.

Ballard reportedly appeared at a public event over the weekend where he denied the accusations from Vice. “It’s not true, nothing you hear is true,” he said.

Sound of Freedom actor Jim Caviezel previously warned that the CIA operates the world’s biggest pedophile ring and many of the world’s most powerful figures are members. According to Caviezel, the elite will do anything to stop those who attempt to expose the child trafficking industry.

Is this another smear job by the elite to frame an innocent man for the “crime” of exposing the globalist elite?

Breitbart report: Ballard allegedly invited women to act as his “wife” on undercover foreign missions aimed at rescuing victims of child sex trafficking, and would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.

Vice cited “sources familiar with the situation.”

Operation Underground Railroad told the outlet that it “retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations,” adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Ballard, who didn’t respond to Vice’s requests for comment, is rumored to be weighing a Utah U.S. Senate run, presumably for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Mitt Romney (R).

While Romney is an anti-Trump Republican, Ballard has emerged as something of a Trump ally, recently featuring the former president on his podcast.

Vice also reported on “an anonymous letter” that has apparently been circulating in the Utah philanthropic community for the past several months, which accuses Ballard of sexual harassment and repeats some of the other allegations.

Sound of Freedom emerged as the sleeper hit of the summer, grossing close to $200 million domestically — more than some highly touted studio blockbusters, including the latest Indiana Jones sequel from Disney.